%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.75% %4.75% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %2.25% %2.25% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %1.38% %1.43% %1.60%
%L005%%3-month disc% %1.155% %1.26% %1.505%
%L057%%3-month yld% %1.17% %1.29% %1.54%
%L006%%6-month disc% %1.01% %1.11% %1.44%
%L058%%6-month yld% %1.03% %1.14% %1.46%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %1.18% %1.46% %1.46%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.95% %1.07% %1.38%
%L012% %2-year% %0.81% %0.86% %1.25%
%L055% %3-year% %0.82% %0.86% %1.21%
%L013% %5-year% %0.86% %0.91% %1.21%
%L014% %10-year% %1.08% %1.12% %1.37%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.65% %1.67% %1.83%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.46% %1.68% %1.68%
%L019% %6-month% %1.40% %1.67% %1.67%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 2% %1.04% %1.03% %1.03%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.86% %2.86% %2.95%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.26% %1.27% %1.27%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1609.70% %$1626.35% %$1682.35%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1599.65% %$1609.85% %$1671.65%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1596.00% %$1571.00% %$1656.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1599.65% %$1609.45% %$1671.65%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1775.61% %$1786.93% %$1855.53%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1628.00% %$1655.00% %$1641.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1712.48% %$1750.10% %$1809.23%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1592.30% %$1564.10% %$1672.40%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$16.808% %$16.788% %$18.805%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$21.010% %$20.985% %$23.506%
%L067% %London AM% %$16.915% %$17.185% %$17.775%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.150% %$18.020% %$18.500%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$20.060% %$20.580% %$22.560%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$16.679% %$16.387% %$18.868%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.6010% %$2.5460% %$2.5925%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7542% %$0.7579% %$0.7606%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$857.00% %$ 971.00% %$ 964.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$859.40% %$ 864.70% %$ 974.20%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2445.40% %$2508.80% %$2543.20%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1869.00% %$1870.00% %$1881.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.9155% %0.9067% %$0.9463%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1665.06% %$1675.68% %1740.00%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1665.06% %$1775.68% %1740.00%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1659.82% %$1670.40% %1734.53%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.46% %0.46% %0.46%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.75% %0.74% %0.74%