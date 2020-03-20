%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %4.25% %4.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %1.75% %1.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %1.00-1.25% %1.00-1.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.05% %0.03% %0.26%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.05% %0.03% %0.26%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.04% %0.03% %0.27%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.08% %0.05% %0.37%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.07% %0.05% %0.37%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.39% %0.39% %0.48%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.19% %0.25% %0.48%
%L012% %2-year% %0.35% %0.41% %0.48%
%L055% %3-year% %0.47% %0.52% %0.59%
%L013% %5-year% %0.56% %0.65% %0.71%
%L014% %10-year% %1.94% %1.12% %0.95%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.56% %1.75% %1.56%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.19% %1.12% %0.90%
%L019% %6-month% %0.98% %0.95% %0.88%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 2% %1.04% %1.04% %1.04%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.46% %2.46% %2.46%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.81% %0.81% %1.19%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1504.45% %$1480.70% %$1588.15%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1494.40% %$ n.a % %$1562.80%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1482.00% %$1469.00% %$1513.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1494.40% %$1474.25% %$1562.80%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1658.78% %$1636.42% %$1734.71%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1477.00% %$1506.00% %$1610.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1608.20% %$1587.78% %$ n.a %
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1484.00% %$1478.60% %$1515.70%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$12.543% %$12.162% %$14.782%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$15.679% %$15.503% %$18.478%
%L067% %London AM% %$12.630% %$12.005% %$15.770%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$12.1xx% %$12.150% %$16.100%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$12.050% %$14.560% %$ n.a %
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$12.349% %$12.097% %$14.456%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.1905% %$2.2000% %$2.4825%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7171% %$0.7268% %$0.7452%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$614.00% %$ 593.00% %$ 782.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$622.50% %$ 596.80% %$ 743.90%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1570.30% %$1559.50% %$1539.20%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1661.00% %$1616.00% %$1749.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8350% %0.8255% %$0.8740%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1499.58% %$1579.58% %1600.07%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1499.58% %$1579.58% %1600.07%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1581.67% %$1586.70% %1595.06%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.18% %0.40% %0.40%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.30% %0.70% %0.70%