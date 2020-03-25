https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15157257.php
C-Daily Register
%F
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%4.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%1.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %1.00-1.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.01%
|%0.01%
|%0.09%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.01%
|%0.01%
|%0.19%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.01%
|%0.01%
|%0.19%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.05%
|%0.09%
|%0.25%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.04%
|%0.10%
|%0.25%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
|%0.39%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.15%
|%0.21%
|%0.40%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.33%
|%0.37%
|%0.45%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.38%
|%0.32%
|%0.53%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.51%
|%0.46%
|%0.64%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.85%
|%0.81%
|%0.99%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.41%
|%1.37%
|%1.58%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%0.78%
|%0.78%
|%0.90%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%0.77%
|%0.77%
|%0.88%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Mar. 2%
|%1.04%
|%1.04%
|%1.04%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.46%
|%2.46%
|%2.46%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.81%
|%0.81%
|%1.19%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1620.95%
|%$1599.50%
|%$1472.35%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1605.45%
|%$1605.75%
|%$1536.20%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1610.00%
|%$1623.00%
|%$1535.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1605.45%
|%$1605.75%
|%$1536.20%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1782.05%
|%$1782.38%
|%$1651.35%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1607.00%
|%$1519.00%
|%$1459.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1740.43%
|%$1727.63%
|%$1610.00%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1610.00%
|%$1660.20%
|%$1524.90%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$14.357%
|%$14.018%
|%$12.527%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$17.946%
|%$17.523%
|%$15.659%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$13.965%
|%$13.625%
|%$12.440%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$14.150%
|%$12.850%
|%$12.300%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$17.100%
|%$16.980%
|%$15.120%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$14.837%
|%$12.850%
|%$12.469%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.2340%
|%$2.1975%
|%$2.3155%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6951%
|%$0.6966%
|%$0.7440%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$722.00%
|%$ 684.00%
|%$ 651.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$745.50%
|%$ 701.70%
|%$ 665.30%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2277.70%
|%$1817.00%
|%$1539.70%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1617.00%
|%$1608.50%
|%$1685.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.8264%
|%0.8227%
|%$0.8763%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1587.39%
|%$1587.69%
|%1626.24%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1587.39%
|%$1587.69%
|%1626.24%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1680.02%
|%$1680.33%
|%1621.65%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.18%
|%0.18%
|%0.40%¤
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.30%
|%0.30%
|%0.70%
View Comments