%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.08% %0.09% %0.11%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.10% %0.12% %0.15%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.11% %0.12% %0.15%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.12% %0.13% %0.13%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.12% %0.13% %0.14%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.16% %0.16% %0.27%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.13% %0.12% %0.10%
%L012% %2-year% %0.21% %0.21% %0.23%
%L055% %3-year% %0.24% %0.26% %0.26%
%L013% %5-year% %0.36% %0.36% %0.36%
%L014% %10-year% %0.62% %0.61% %0.61%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.24% %1.21% %1.20%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.89% %0.89% %1.10%
%L019% %6-month% %0.92% %0.92% %0.98%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Apr. 1% %0.98% %0.98% %0.98%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.44% %2.44% %2.44%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.02% %0.02% %0.05%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1706.00% %$1708.10% %$1727.55%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1703.35% %$1691.55% %$1736.25%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1700.00% %$1707.00% %$1720.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1703.35% %$1691.55% %$1736.25%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1890.72% %$1877.62% %$1927.24%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1711.00% %$1717.00% %$1704.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1830.73% %$1839.33% %$1855.45%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1703.40% %$1709.90% %$1733.30%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$15.219% %$15.064% %$15.289%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$19.024% %$18.830% %$19.111%
%L067% %London AM% %$15.145% %$15.145% %$15.305%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$15.200% %$15.200% %$15.050%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$18.300% %$18.240% %$18.340%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$15.160% %$15.995% %$15.348%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.3745% %$2.3820% %$2.3240%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6645% %$0.6679% %$0.6629%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$780.00% %$ 775.00% %$ 765.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$799.60% %$ 776.60% %$ 787.60%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$1913.50% %$1903.10% %$2029.50%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1623.50% %$1608.00% %$1640.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8686% %0.8579% %$0.8609%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1684.39% %$1672.72% %1716.92%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1684.39% %$1672.72% %1716.92%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1807.11% %$1770.10% %1816.87%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.12% %0.12% %0.13%
%L054% %180 days% %0.20% %0.20% %0.20%