CNA Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $151 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 36 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.39 billion.

CNA Financial shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

