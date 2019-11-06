CPI: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) _ CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

The Edgewood, New York-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The maker of aircraft parts for the armed forces and defense contractors posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period.

CPI shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

