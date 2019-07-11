CVS, Delta Air Lines rise; Fastenal, Grubhub fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
CVS Health Corp., up $2.59 to $57.97.
The White House withdrew a plan that would have allowed patients to receive rebates that drugmakers now pay to insurers and distributors.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up 69 cents to $60.16.
The airline reported record revenue and a big increase in profits as it benefited from strong demand for air travel.
Grubhub Inc., down $3.06 to $74.
The New York Post reported that New York State regulators could restrict the fees that food-ordering companies can charge.
Fastenal Co., down 89 cents to $30.36.
The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported lower profit margins as its costs increased.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 35 cents to $11.17.
The home goods retailer reported revenue that fell short of forecasts.
AAR Corp., up $3.41 to $42.62.
The airplane maintenance company reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of analysts' estimates.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc., down 73 cents to $15.35.
The semiconductor maker said it now expects its second-quarter results to come in below its previous forecasts because of weak demand.
Digital Realty Trust Inc., down $1.09 to $121.03.
Real estate companies and other safe-play stocks lagged the rest of the market.