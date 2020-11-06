CVS Health: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) _ CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.22 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $67.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.54 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.45 per share.

CVS Health shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 9%. The stock has decreased almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS