Cal-Maine: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Monday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $292.8 million in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

