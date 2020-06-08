Calavo: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $281.2 million in the period.

Calavo shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $64.69, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

