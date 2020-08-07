Callaway: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $167.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $297 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.8 million.

Callaway shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

