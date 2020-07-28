Camden National: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) _ Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.9 million.

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $51.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44 million.

Camden National shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAC