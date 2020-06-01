https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Cancer-Genetics-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15307809.php
Cancer Genetics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) on Monday reported a loss of $200,000 in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Rutherford, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.
The diagnostics company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6.7 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.3 million.
The company's shares closed at $3.09. A year ago, they were trading at $5.03.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGIX
View Comments