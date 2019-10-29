Capital City Bank: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

