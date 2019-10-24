Capstar Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

Capstar Financial shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.42, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTR