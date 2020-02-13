CarGurus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $158.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.1 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $588.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, CarGurus expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $156.5 million to $159.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

CarGurus expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $664 million to $676 million.

CarGurus shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.10, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARG