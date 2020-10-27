Carriage Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period.

Carriage Services shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.26, a rise of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSV