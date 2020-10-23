Carter's: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $80.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The maker of children's apparel and accessories posted revenue of $865.1 million in the period.

Carter's shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRI