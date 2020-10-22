Cass: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

Cass shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASS