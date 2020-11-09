Catalyst: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $43.3 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.31. A year ago, they were trading at $4.66.

