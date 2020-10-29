CatchMark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The timberlands real estate investment trust posted revenue of $24.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

CatchMark shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.38, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

