Celgene and SRC Energy post gains while Pitney Bowes dips

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Celgene Corp., up $3.01 to $97

The company is selling its psoriasis treatment Otezla for $13.4 billion to Amgen to clear the way for its acquisition by Bristol-Myers.

SRC Energy Inc., up 50 cents to $4.65

The oil and gas company agreed to be acquired by PDC Energy in a deal the companies valued at $1.7 billion including debt.

TechipFMC PLC, up 91 cents to $24.01

The London-based energy company said it would separate into two publicly traded businesses.

Walt Disney Co., up $2.94 to $134.61

The media company will open 25 Disney-branded stores in Target locations starting in October, with more to follow.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down 30 cents to $3.31

The company said it would sell its software and data business to Syncsort for $700 million.

Apple Inc., up $3.85 to $206.49

Technology companies that do a lot of business with China rose after President Donald Trump said Beijing wanted to make a trade deal.

Fossil Group Inc., up $1.09 to $11.49

Fossil disclosed that Executive Vice President Greg McKelvey has purchased another 200,000 shares of the company's stock.

The Medicines Co., up $4.82 to $39.85

The company announced positive trial results for a cholesterol drug.