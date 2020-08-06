CenterPoint: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $105 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

CenterPoint shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP