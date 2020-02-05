Central Garden: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) _ Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $4.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $482.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472.3 million.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $1.61 per share.

Central Garden shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.10, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT