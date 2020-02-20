Century: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $435.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $80.8 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

Century shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.77, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

