CenturyLink: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, La. (AP) _ CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $302 million.

The Monroe, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $5.61 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.55 billion.

CenturyLink shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 23%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.36, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTL