ChemoCentryx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) on Monday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.9 million.

ChemoCentryx shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $55.71, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

