ChemoCentryx: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $55.5 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $36.1 million.

ChemoCentryx shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.78, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

