Ciena: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $65 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $828.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $828.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $361.3 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.53 billion.

Ciena shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN