Cisco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.21 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $13.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 82 cents.

Cisco shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.73, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

