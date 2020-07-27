Citizens Financial Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5.3 million.

The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

Citizens Financial Services shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $48, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZFS