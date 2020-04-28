City Holding: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $73.8 million, also beating Street forecasts.

City Holding shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

