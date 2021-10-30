G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries NICOLE WINFIELD and DAVID McHUGH, Associated Press Oct. 30, 2021 Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 7:12 a.m.
Workers adjust a flag prior to a group photo at the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, pumps fists with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, during a group photo with medical personnel at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, is welcomed by Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as he arrives at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
From left, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose during a group photo at the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
World leaders pose for a group photo at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a selfie with medical personnel and other world leaders during a group photo at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
10 of26 Medical personnel and world leaders pose for a group photo at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 World Trade Organization President Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, right, is greeted by Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi during arrivals at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, right, is greeted by Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi during arrivals at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 World Trade Organization President Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, right, is greeted by Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi during arrivals at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police block climate activists showing banners in front of the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
17 of26 A man walks through a meeting room at the La Nuvola conference center prior to the start of the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
Climate activists try to block traffic in front of the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
20 of26 Climate activists show banners in front of the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition in Rome's via Cristoforo Colombo, one of the main road leading to La Nuvola (the cloud) convention center where the G20 summit is taking place, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Climate activists try to block traffic in front of the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition in Rome's via Cristoforo Colombo, one of the main road leading to La Nuvola (the cloud) convention center where the G20 summit is taking place, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Chair of the Financial Stability Board, US Randal Quarles, right, is greeted by Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi during arrivals at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Climate activists try to block traffic in front of the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition in Rome's via Cristoforo Colombo, one of the main road leading to La Nuvola (the cloud) convention center where the G20 summit is taking place, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
ROME (AP) — The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses on Saturday took part in the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood, which was sealed off from the rest of the capital. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines among U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program.
