CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|476¾
|485½
|468
|484½
|+10
|Dec
|475¾
|483½
|473¾
|482¼
|+7¾
|Mar
|479½
|488½
|478¾
|487½
|+8½
|May
|483
|491
|482
|490¼
|+8¾
|Jul
|485¼
|493¾
|484¾
|492¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|493
|500½
|493
|500
|+8½
|Dec
|506
|512¼
|505
|512¼
|+8½
|Mar
|517
|521½
|517
|521½
|+8¼
|May
|525
|+7¾
|Jul
|517½
|524
|517½
|524
|+8¼
|Sep
|524
|+8¼
|Dec
|542½
|+8½
|Mar
|544
|+8½
|May
|544
|+8½
|Jul
|544
|+8½
|Est. sales 80,750.
|Mon.'s sales 108,783
|Mon.'s open int 366,822,
|up 8,710
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|344
|349½
|344
|348½
|+7¾
|Dec
|356
|362½
|355¾
|361½
|+7¼
|Mar
|369
|375¼
|369
|374½
|+7¼
|May
|378¼
|384¼
|378
|383½
|+6¾
|Jul
|386
|391½
|385¾
|390¾
|+6½
|Sep
|392
|396¼
|392
|396
|+6
|Dec
|398¾
|403¾
|398½
|403¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|409¾
|413¾
|409¾
|413¾
|+4¾
|May
|420
|420
|420
|420
|+4½
|Jul
|422
|424
|422
|424
|+4
|Sep
|413¾
|+3
|Dec
|412¼
|415¼
|412¼
|415
|+3¼
|Jul
|429¾
|+3
|Dec
|412
|413¼
|412
|413¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 250,837.
|Mon.'s sales 263,370
|Mon.'s open int 1,610,042,
|up 18,396
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|281¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|269
|275
|269
|274½
|+5¼
|Mar
|273
|276
|273
|276
|+4¾
|May
|272½
|+2¾
|Jul
|272¾
|+1½
|Sep
|273¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|273¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|273¼
|—
|¼
|May
|273¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|273¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|273¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 477.
|Mon.'s sales 163
|Mon.'s open int 4,573,
|up 9
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|847¼
|859¼
|845½
|859¼
|+14¼
|Nov
|859¼
|874¾
|857¼
|872
|+14¼
|Jan
|873¼
|888¼
|871¼
|885¾
|+13¾
|Mar
|886¾
|901½
|885½
|899
|+13¼
|May
|899½
|913
|897½
|910¾
|+12¾
|Jul
|910¼
|923
|908¼
|920¾
|+12¼
|Aug
|919½
|926
|915¼
|925
|+11¾
|Sep
|919¼
|928½
|917¾
|927½
|+10¾
|Nov
|926¾
|936¾
|924¾
|934¾
|+9¼
|Jan
|938½
|943½
|936¾
|943½
|+8½
|Mar
|946¾
|950½
|946¾
|948
|+7¼
|May
|953¾
|956½
|949¾
|950¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|965
|965
|958¾
|958¾
|+½
|Aug
|957½
|+½
|Sep
|947½
|+½
|Nov
|940½
|942
|939
|940¼
|+3
|Jul
|944
|+3
|Nov
|936½
|+2¾
|Est. sales 185,877.
|Mon.'s sales 157,918
|Mon.'s open int 667,070,
|up 5,671
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.33
|28.44
|28.30
|28.38
|+.12
|Oct
|28.33
|28.47
|28.14
|28.35
|+.09
|Dec
|28.52
|28.66
|28.31
|28.53
|+.08
|Jan
|28.72
|28.87
|28.52
|28.75
|+.09
|Mar
|29.03
|29.15
|28.80
|29.04
|+.09
|May
|29.35
|29.47
|29.15
|29.37
|+.08
|Jul
|29.65
|29.78
|29.48
|29.70
|+.09
|Aug
|29.82
|29.92
|29.64
|29.83
|+.08
|Sep
|29.90
|30.00
|29.77
|29.94
|+.09
|Oct
|29.96
|30.05
|29.80
|30.00
|+.09
|Dec
|30.25
|30.29
|29.98
|30.18
|+.10
|Jan
|30.41
|30.41
|30.23
|30.41
|+.08
|Mar
|30.72
|30.72
|30.58
|30.71
|+.08
|May
|31.03
|31.03
|30.89
|31.02
|+.08
|Jul
|31.34
|31.34
|31.20
|31.32
|+.07
|Aug
|31.42
|+.07
|Sep
|31.47
|+.06
|Oct
|31.41
|+.05
|Dec
|31.57
|+.05
|Jul
|31.57
|+.05
|Oct
|31.57
|+.05
|Dec
|31.57
|+.05
|Est. sales 113,776.
|Mon.'s sales 104,900
|Mon.'s open int 498,322,
|up 3,305
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|289.50
|293.50
|289.40
|292.90
|+4.40
|Oct
|290.60
|295.10
|290.60
|294.30
|+3.90
|Dec
|294.40
|298.80
|294.20
|298.10
|+4.10
|Jan
|296.50
|300.60
|296.10
|300.00
|+4.10
|Mar
|299.70
|303.60
|299.30
|303.00
|+3.90
|May
|303.80
|307.50
|303.40
|307.00
|+3.80
|Jul
|308.30
|311.90
|307.70
|311.40
|+3.70
|Aug
|310.60
|313.80
|310.10
|313.40
|+3.60
|Sep
|312.60
|315.30
|311.70
|315.00
|+3.30
|Oct
|313.20
|316.20
|313.20
|315.90
|+3.00
|Dec
|315.70
|319.00
|315.70
|318.20
|+2.50
|Jan
|319.70
|+2.60
|Mar
|321.00
|+2.70
|May
|321.70
|322.50
|321.70
|322.50
|+2.30
|Jul
|324.30
|+2.70
|Aug
|324.30
|+2.70
|Sep
|324.30
|+2.70
|Oct
|324.30
|+2.70
|Dec
|323.30
|+2.70
|Jul
|323.30
|+2.70
|Oct
|323.30
|+2.70
|Dec
|323.30
|+2.70
|Est. sales 99,859.
|Mon.'s sales 80,842
|Mon.'s open int 448,781,
|up 3,059
