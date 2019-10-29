CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 513 516 508¼ 511½ ¼
Mar 519 521¾ 514½ 517½ ½
May 524½ 526¾ 519¾ 522½ ¾
Jul 529 531¼ 524¼ 527¼ ¾
Sep 536½ 538½ 532¼ 534¾ —1
Dec 548½ 550 544 546¾ —1¼
Mar 555 557 555 555 ½
May 554¼ ½
Jul 544¼ 546½ 543¼ 546½ —1
Sep 549 ¼
Dec 559¼ 562½ 559¼ 562½ ½
Mar 561¼ 565¾ 559¾ 565¾ ½
May 565¾ ½
Jul 565¾ ½
Est. sales 84,210. Mon.'s sales 89,315
Mon.'s open int 404,061
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 383½ 387½ 382 386¼ +2¼
Mar 393¾ 397 392 396 +1½
May 400½ 403½ 399 402¾ +1¼
Jul 407 409½ 405¼ 408¾ +1¼
Sep 400¾ 403¼ 400½ 402½ +1¼
Dec 405 406¾ 404¾ 406¼
Mar 414¾ 416¼ 414¾ 415¾
May 420¾ 421 420 421
Jul 424 424¼ 423¾ 424¼
Sep 412½
Dec 413¾ 414½ 413¾ 414¼
Jul 430¾
Dec 418 418 417½ 417½
Est. sales 245,361. Mon.'s sales 190,741
Mon.'s open int 1,598,805, up 4,796
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 296½ 301 295 300½ +4
Mar 295¾ 299½ 294¼ 298 +3
May 299 299 297½ 297½ +2½
Jul 295¾ +2¼
Sep 287 +2
Dec 294¾ +2
Mar 294¾ +2
May 294¾ +2
Jul 294¾ +2
Sep 294¾ +2
Jul 294¾ +2
Sep 294¾ +2
Est. sales 387. Mon.'s sales 608
Mon.'s open int 6,503, up 126
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 921 925¼ 916 918¼ —2½
Jan 935½ 940¼ 931 933½ —2
Mar 947½ 952½ 943½ 946¼ —1½
May 958¾ 963¼ 954¾ 957¾ —1
Jul 969 973 965½ 968¼ ¾
Aug 970¼ 975¾ 968½ 971½
Sep 969 972¼ 966½ 969
Nov 970¼ 974½ 967¾ 971
Jan 973 977½ 973 975½
Mar 971 971¼ 969½ 971 +1
May 967¼ 969½ 967¼ 969½ +1¼
Jul 973 973½ 973 973½ +1¾
Aug 972¾ +1½
Sep 956¼ +1½
Nov 946¼ 949¾ 946¼ 949½ +2
Jul 959¼ +2
Nov 949¼ +2
Est. sales 422,972. Mon.'s sales 351,795
Mon.'s open int 735,578
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 30.78 31.13 30.62 31.00 +.22
Jan 30.99 31.34 30.84 31.22 +.22
Mar 31.24 31.60 31.10 31.48 +.23
May 31.61 31.85 31.41 31.75 +.22
Jul 31.88 32.14 31.70 32.02 +.20
Aug 31.94 32.19 31.86 32.08 +.19
Sep 31.99 32.14 31.91 32.13 +.20
Oct 32.04 32.15 32.03 32.15 +.22
Dec 32.13 32.39 32.05 32.29 +.22
Jan 32.47 +.22
Mar 32.63 +.22
May 32.83 +.21
Jul 33.06 +.21
Aug 33.14 +.20
Sep 33.23 +.20
Oct 33.00 +.18
Dec 33.12 +.21
Jul 33.12 +.21
Oct 33.12 +.21
Dec 33.12 +.21
Est. sales 135,928. Mon.'s sales 114,504
Mon.'s open int 513,307
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 304.10 305.80 302.20 303.00 —1.00
Jan 306.50 308.20 304.70 305.60 —.80
Mar 310.20 311.90 308.40 309.30 —.90
May 313.90 315.50 312.20 313.00 —.90
Jul 317.90 319.30 316.20 317.00 —.90
Aug 318.40 319.90 317.40 318.20 —.70
Sep 318.90 320.10 317.80 318.50 —.50
Oct 319.60 319.70 317.50 318.30 —.30
Dec 319.20 321.50 319.10 319.90 —.40
Jan 319.60 319.90 319.60 319.90 —.20
Mar 317.90 318.00 317.90 318.00
May 317.40 —.20
Jul 318.10 +.10
Aug 317.50 +.10
Sep 316.50
Oct 315.50
Dec 315.90 315.90 314.00 314.00 +.10
Jul 314.00 +.10
Oct 314.00 +.10
Dec 314.00 +.10
Est. sales 108,808. Mon.'s sales 61,125
Mon.'s open int 419,817