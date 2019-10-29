https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-14571804.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|513
|516
|508¼
|511½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|519
|521¾
|514½
|517½
|—
|½
|May
|524½
|526¾
|519¾
|522½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|529
|531¼
|524¼
|527¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|536½
|538½
|532¼
|534¾
|—1
|Dec
|548½
|550
|544
|546¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|555
|557
|555
|555
|—
|½
|May
|554¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|544¼
|546½
|543¼
|546½
|—1
|Sep
|549
|—
|¼
|Dec
|559¼
|562½
|559¼
|562½
|—
|½
|Mar
|561¼
|565¾
|559¾
|565¾
|—
|½
|May
|565¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|565¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 84,210.
|Mon.'s sales 89,315
|Mon.'s open int 404,061
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383½
|387½
|382
|386¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|393¾
|397
|392
|396
|+1½
|May
|400½
|403½
|399
|402¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|407
|409½
|405¼
|408¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|400¾
|403¼
|400½
|402½
|+1¼
|Dec
|405
|406¾
|404¾
|406¼
|+¾
|Mar
|414¾
|416¼
|414¾
|415¾
|+½
|May
|420¾
|421
|420
|421
|+¼
|Jul
|424
|424¼
|423¾
|424¼
|Sep
|412½
|+¼
|Dec
|413¾
|414½
|413¾
|414¼
|+¼
|Jul
|430¾
|+¼
|Dec
|418
|418
|417½
|417½
|+¼
|Est. sales 245,361.
|Mon.'s sales 190,741
|Mon.'s open int 1,598,805,
|up 4,796
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|296½
|301
|295
|300½
|+4
|Mar
|295¾
|299½
|294¼
|298
|+3
|May
|299
|299
|297½
|297½
|+2½
|Jul
|295¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|287
|+2
|Dec
|294¾
|+2
|Mar
|294¾
|+2
|May
|294¾
|+2
|Jul
|294¾
|+2
|Sep
|294¾
|+2
|Jul
|294¾
|+2
|Sep
|294¾
|+2
|Est. sales 387.
|Mon.'s sales 608
|Mon.'s open int 6,503,
|up 126
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|921
|925¼
|916
|918¼
|—2½
|Jan
|935½
|940¼
|931
|933½
|—2
|Mar
|947½
|952½
|943½
|946¼
|—1½
|May
|958¾
|963¼
|954¾
|957¾
|—1
|Jul
|969
|973
|965½
|968¼
|—
|¾
|Aug
|970¼
|975¾
|968½
|971½
|Sep
|969
|972¼
|966½
|969
|+¼
|Nov
|970¼
|974½
|967¾
|971
|+¼
|Jan
|973
|977½
|973
|975½
|+¾
|Mar
|971
|971¼
|969½
|971
|+1
|May
|967¼
|969½
|967¼
|969½
|+1¼
|Jul
|973
|973½
|973
|973½
|+1¾
|Aug
|972¾
|+1½
|Sep
|956¼
|+1½
|Nov
|946¼
|949¾
|946¼
|949½
|+2
|Jul
|959¼
|+2
|Nov
|949¼
|+2
|Est. sales 422,972.
|Mon.'s sales 351,795
|Mon.'s open int 735,578
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|30.78
|31.13
|30.62
|31.00
|+.22
|Jan
|30.99
|31.34
|30.84
|31.22
|+.22
|Mar
|31.24
|31.60
|31.10
|31.48
|+.23
|May
|31.61
|31.85
|31.41
|31.75
|+.22
|Jul
|31.88
|32.14
|31.70
|32.02
|+.20
|Aug
|31.94
|32.19
|31.86
|32.08
|+.19
|Sep
|31.99
|32.14
|31.91
|32.13
|+.20
|Oct
|32.04
|32.15
|32.03
|32.15
|+.22
|Dec
|32.13
|32.39
|32.05
|32.29
|+.22
|Jan
|32.47
|+.22
|Mar
|32.63
|+.22
|May
|32.83
|+.21
|Jul
|33.06
|+.21
|Aug
|33.14
|+.20
|Sep
|33.23
|+.20
|Oct
|33.00
|+.18
|Dec
|33.12
|+.21
|Jul
|33.12
|+.21
|Oct
|33.12
|+.21
|Dec
|33.12
|+.21
|Est. sales 135,928.
|Mon.'s sales 114,504
|Mon.'s open int 513,307
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|304.10
|305.80
|302.20
|303.00
|—1.00
|Jan
|306.50
|308.20
|304.70
|305.60
|—.80
|Mar
|310.20
|311.90
|308.40
|309.30
|—.90
|May
|313.90
|315.50
|312.20
|313.00
|—.90
|Jul
|317.90
|319.30
|316.20
|317.00
|—.90
|Aug
|318.40
|319.90
|317.40
|318.20
|—.70
|Sep
|318.90
|320.10
|317.80
|318.50
|—.50
|Oct
|319.60
|319.70
|317.50
|318.30
|—.30
|Dec
|319.20
|321.50
|319.10
|319.90
|—.40
|Jan
|319.60
|319.90
|319.60
|319.90
|—.20
|Mar
|317.90
|318.00
|317.90
|318.00
|May
|317.40
|—.20
|Jul
|318.10
|+.10
|Aug
|317.50
|+.10
|Sep
|316.50
|Oct
|315.50
|Dec
|315.90
|315.90
|314.00
|314.00
|+.10
|Jul
|314.00
|+.10
|Oct
|314.00
|+.10
|Dec
|314.00
|+.10
|Est. sales 108,808.
|Mon.'s sales 61,125
|Mon.'s open int 419,817
