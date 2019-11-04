CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 514¼ 515¼ 508 509¾ —6¼
Mar 520¼ 520¾ 514½ 516¼ —5½
May 525 525¼ 519½ 521¼ —5¼
Jul 529 529¾ 524 525¾ —5¼
Sep 533¾ 536 531 532¾ —5
Dec 545 547 542 543½ —5
Mar 551½ —4½
May 551¼ —4
Jul 543½ —4
Sep 547 —3½
Dec 559¾ —4¼
Mar 563 —4¼
May 563 —4¼
Jul 563 —4¼
Est. sales 66,886. Fri.'s sales 94,694
Fri.'s open int 410,061, up 3,517
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 386¾ 387¾ 383 383¼ —6
Mar 396 396¾ 393¼ 393½ —5
May 402¼ 403 400 400½ —4
Jul 407½ 408¾ 405¾ 406½ —3½
Sep 400¾ 401¼ 399½ 400 —2½
Dec 404 404¼ 403 403¾ —2
Mar 413½ 413¾ 412¾ 413¼ —2
May 418½ 419 417¾ 418½ —2¼
Jul 422½ 422½ 421½ 422 —2¼
Sep 411 —1
Dec 413 413 412½ 412¾ —1
Jul 429¼ —1¼
Dec 416¼ ½
Est. sales 235,725. Fri.'s sales 257,946
Fri.'s open int 1,603,645, up 17,563
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 304½ 306¾ 297¼ 297¾ —8¼
Mar 301¼ 301½ 294 294¾ —6¾
May 298¼ 298¼ 293¼ 294½ —6
Jul 293 —5½
Sep 284½ —4½
Dec 292¼ —4½
Mar 292¼ —4½
May 292¼ —4½
Jul 292¼ —4½
Sep 292¼ —4½
Jul 292¼ —4½
Sep 292¼ —4½
Est. sales 739. Fri.'s sales 1,122
Fri.'s open int 6,804, up 174
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 923¼ 929¾ 921 925¾ +1¼
Jan 935½ 942¼ 932½ 938 +1¼
Mar 948 955 945¼ 951¼ +2
May 960 966½ 956¾ 963¼ +2½
Jul 969¼ 976½ 966¾ 973½ +2¾
Aug 970 979 970 976½ +2¾
Sep 969¾ 974¾ 967½ 973¼ +2½
Nov 971 975¼ 966½ 974¼ +2¼
Jan 972¾ 978¼ 969½ 977½ +2
Mar 966¾ 971¼ 961¾ 970½
May 963 969 962 968¼
Jul 965¼ 972 964¾ 971 ¾
Aug 969½ ¾
Sep 953 ¾
Nov 949¼ ¼
Jul 959 ¼
Nov 949 ¼
Est. sales 146,996. Fri.'s sales 164,369
Fri.'s open int 695,423, up 7,918
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 31.07 31.90 30.90 31.87 +.84
Jan 31.26 32.12 31.13 32.09 +.84
Mar 31.51 32.37 31.41 32.35 +.82
May 31.81 32.67 31.72 32.66 +.81
Jul 32.01 32.96 32.01 32.95 +.82
Aug 32.34 33.01 32.34 33.00 +.79
Sep 32.47 33.04 32.40 33.04 +.76
Oct 32.54 33.03 32.54 33.03 +.73
Dec 32.36 33.16 32.30 33.16 +.73
Jan 32.83 33.30 32.83 33.30 +.71
Mar 32.97 33.42 32.97 33.42 +.68
May 33.26 33.58 33.26 33.58 +.65
Jul 33.81 +.66
Aug 33.90 +.67
Sep 33.98 +.66
Oct 33.77 +.68
Dec 33.87 +.66
Jul 33.87 +.66
Oct 33.87 +.66
Dec 33.87 +.66
Est. sales 144,188. Fri.'s sales 107,255
Fri.'s open int 536,862, up 9,048
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 303.90 304.30 302.00 302.40 —1.50
Jan 306.10 306.80 304.20 304.70 —1.60
Mar 310.00 310.40 307.90 308.40 —1.50
May 313.60 313.80 311.70 312.30 —1.40
Jul 317.90 317.90 315.50 316.10 —1.40
Aug 318.60 318.60 316.90 317.10 —1.60
Sep 318.70 318.70 317.00 317.60 —1.50
Oct 317.60 318.00 317.00 317.10 —1.80
Dec 319.50 319.90 317.90 318.60 —1.80
Jan 318.80 319.10 318.00 318.60 —2.00
Mar 317.00 317.00 315.50 316.30 —2.10
May 315.90 316.10 314.30 314.80 —3.30
Jul 317.00 317.00 315.40 315.40 —3.40
Aug 314.60 —3.60
Sep 313.60 —3.50
Oct 312.50 —3.60
Dec 310.90 —3.70
Jul 310.90 —3.70
Oct 310.90 —3.70
Dec 310.90 —3.70
Est. sales 83,180. Fri.'s sales 116,191
Fri.'s open int 438,412, up 2,752