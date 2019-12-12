CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 529¾ 544 528¾ 539¼ +8½
Mar 518 534¼ 516¼ 530¼ +11
May 521¼ 537 520 533 +10¼
Jul 524½ 539¾ 523¼ 536 +10
Sep 531¼ 545½ 530 542 +9¼
Dec 541¾ 555¾ 541 551¾ +8½
Mar 551¼ 564½ 549¼ 561 +9¼
May 562½ 563 559¾ 560¾ +9¾
Jul 543½ 553¼ 543½ 551¾ +8½
Sep 554¾ +7½
Dec 568 569 565¾ 566½ +7¾
Mar 571½ +7½
May 571½ +7¾
Jul 571½ +7¾
Est. sales 98,145. Wed.'s sales 75,724
Wed.'s open int 374,746, up 1,153
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 358¼ 368¾ 358¼ 367 +9¼
Mar 371½ 380¼ 371¼ 377¾ +6½
May 378¼ 387 378¼ 384¼ +6¼
Jul 384¼ 392½ 384 390 +6¼
Sep 385 392¾ 385 390¼ +5½
Dec 388 396¼ 388 393¼ +5¼
Mar 398½ 405½ 398½ 403 +4½
May 404¼ 410½ 404¼ 407¾ +4
Jul 407½ 413½ 407½ 410¾ +4½
Sep 404¾ +3¼
Dec 404 408¾ 404 407 +2¾
Jul 423 425 422 423¼ +2
Dec 409½ 412¾ 409½ 411¼ +2½
Est. sales 242,647. Wed.'s sales 211,388
Wed.'s open int 1,491,184, up 12,602
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 324¼ +9
Mar 293 303¾ 293 302¾ +9
May 291¼ 299¾ 289½ 299½ +9½
Jul 292 +9½
Sep 280½ 281¾ 280½ 281¾ +6
Dec 269¾ +5
Mar 269¾ +5
May 269¾ +5
Jul 270 +5
Sep 270 +5
Jul 270 +5
Sep 270 +5
Est. sales 442. Wed.'s sales 254
Wed.'s open int 5,823
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 893 901¾ 888¼ 898¼ +4¾
Mar 907½ 916 902½ 912½ +4½
May 921 929¾ 916¾ 926 +4¼
Jul 934 942¾ 930½ 938¾ +3¾
Aug 939¼ 946¾ 935¼ 943¼ +3¾
Sep 937½ 943 934¼ 940½ +2¾
Nov 940 947 936¾ 943¼ +2¼
Jan 945¾ 951 942¼ 948 +1½
Mar 942 947 939¼ 944½ +1¾
May 941½ 946½ 941½ 945¾ +1¼
Jul 947¼ 951¾ 947 950 +1
Aug 948¾ +1
Sep 937½ +1
Nov 935½ 938 934½ 938
Jan 938
Mar 938
May 938
Jul 947¾
Aug 947¾
Sep 947¾
Nov 937¼
Jul 937¼
Nov 936¾
Est. sales 242,214. Wed.'s sales 304,312
Wed.'s open int 836,853
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 31.64 32.03 31.64 32.03 +.80
Jan 31.44 32.28 31.42 32.23 +.79
Mar 31.69 32.54 31.69 32.51 +.80
May 32.00 32.82 31.99 32.79 +.79
Jul 32.30 33.12 32.28 33.09 +.79
Aug 32.47 33.20 32.47 33.18 +.78
Sep 32.49 33.28 32.49 33.27 +.79
Oct 32.59 33.33 32.55 33.29 +.78
Dec 32.63 33.46 32.63 33.44 +.78
Jan 32.86 33.54 32.86 33.54 +.74
Mar 33.01 33.69 33.01 33.69 +.70
May 33.86 +.69
Jul 34.02 34.04 34.02 34.04 +.67
Aug 34.12 +.67
Sep 34.21 +.67
Oct 33.92 +.63
Dec 33.40 34.08 33.40 34.07 +.64
Jul 34.07 +.64
Oct 34.07 +.64
Dec 34.07 +.64
Est. sales 153,576. Wed.'s sales 146,179
Wed.'s open int 514,948
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 294.20 294.20 292.60 292.60 —.70
Jan 295.00 297.70 293.10 294.20 —.80
Mar 299.50 301.80 297.40 298.70 —.60
May 303.50 305.40 301.50 302.50 —.90
Jul 307.60 308.90 305.50 306.30 —1.10
Aug 309.30 310.10 307.40 308.10 —1.10
Sep 310.50 310.50 308.30 308.90 —1.20
Oct 309.90 310.50 308.20 308.50 —1.60
Dec 312.20 312.30 310.00 310.20 —1.80
Jan 310.90 311.00 309.60 309.60 —2.00
Mar 308.50 309.00 307.60 307.60 —2.00
May 308.00 308.50 306.70 307.00 —2.00
Jul 309.10 309.40 308.00 308.20 —2.00
Aug 307.90 —1.50
Sep 307.90 —.60
Oct 307.50 307.80 307.50 307.80 —.50
Dec 307.50 307.50 306.10 306.40 —1.10
Jul 306.40 —1.10
Oct 306.40 —1.10
Dec 306.40 —1.10
Est. sales 188,932. Wed.'s sales 219,938
Wed.'s open int 449,780, up 2,328