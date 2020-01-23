https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-14999102.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|577¾
|583
|575¼
|580½
|+2¾
|May
|577
|581½
|574¾
|579
|+1¾
|Jul
|576
|580½
|574¾
|578¾
|+2
|Sep
|581
|585
|579¾
|583½
|+1¾
|Dec
|589¾
|592½
|587¾
|591
|+1¼
|Mar
|595¼
|598½
|595
|597½
|+¾
|May
|591
|593
|590
|591½
|+1
|Jul
|567¾
|573
|567¾
|571½
|+1
|Sep
|572
|573¾
|571½
|573¾
|+¾
|Dec
|579½
|581¼
|577¼
|581¼
|+¼
|Mar
|587
|587
|581
|585¼
|May
|584½
|Jul
|575
|—1
|Est. sales 110,712.
|Wed.'s sales 163,542
|Wed.'s open int 502,770
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|388½
|394
|387½
|393¾
|+5
|May
|394
|398¾
|392¾
|398½
|+4¼
|Jul
|398½
|403¼
|397½
|403¼
|+4
|Sep
|397½
|400¾
|396¼
|400¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|400
|403¼
|399¼
|403¼
|+2½
|Mar
|409¾
|413
|409
|413
|+2½
|May
|414
|416½
|413
|416½
|+2
|Jul
|416½
|419¼
|415¾
|419¼
|+2½
|Sep
|408
|409¾
|408
|409¾
|+1½
|Dec
|408
|410¼
|407½
|410¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|417½
|+1¾
|May
|418
|+1¾
|Jul
|425¾
|+1½
|Sep
|424¼
|+1½
|Dec
|415
|415
|414¾
|414¾
|+¾
|Jul
|423¾
|+¾
|Dec
|417½
|+¾
|Est. sales 410,527.
|Wed.'s sales 258,282
|Wed.'s open int 1,532,877,
|up 3,417
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|314
|317
|312¼
|316½
|+3¼
|May
|308
|310
|308
|309½
|+2
|Jul
|302
|302
|299½
|301½
|+2¾
|Sep
|280
|283
|280
|281¾
|+¾
|Dec
|270¼
|273
|269¾
|272
|+¼
|Mar
|272
|+¼
|May
|272
|+¼
|Jul
|272¼
|+¼
|Sep
|279½
|+1¼
|Dec
|279½
|+1¼
|Jul
|279½
|+1¼
|Sep
|279½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 530.
|Wed.'s sales 248
|Wed.'s open int 5,148,
|up 72
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|914
|914¾
|904
|909½
|—4¼
|May
|927½
|928¼
|917¾
|923¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|941
|941¾
|931½
|937
|—4¼
|Aug
|946¼
|946½
|936½
|941¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|946
|946
|937
|942
|—3¾
|Nov
|950
|950
|941½
|947¼
|—3
|Jan
|953¾
|954¼
|946
|952
|—2½
|Mar
|943¾
|944½
|938½
|944¼
|—1¼
|May
|943
|944¾
|939¼
|944¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|948¼
|949
|947¾
|949
|+¼
|Aug
|942
|945¾
|942
|945¾
|+½
|Sep
|931¼
|935½
|931¼
|935½
|+2
|Nov
|934¼
|935¾
|930
|935¾
|+1¼
|Jan
|936½
|+1¼
|Mar
|936½
|+1¼
|May
|936½
|+1¼
|Jul
|948¼
|+2½
|Aug
|948¼
|+2½
|Sep
|948¼
|+2½
|Nov
|949¼
|950
|943
|943
|+4½
|Jul
|943
|+4½
|Nov
|942
|+4½
|Est. sales 171,359.
|Wed.'s sales 171,777
|Wed.'s open int 783,520,
|up 10,844
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|33.03
|33.05
|32.45
|32.48
|—.54
|May
|33.35
|33.38
|32.79
|32.82
|—.53
|Jul
|33.71
|33.71
|33.15
|33.18
|—.52
|Aug
|33.76
|33.76
|33.26
|33.28
|—.51
|Sep
|33.71
|33.76
|33.34
|33.35
|—.51
|Oct
|33.75
|33.75
|33.37
|33.38
|—.51
|Dec
|34.01
|34.01
|33.53
|33.56
|—.52
|Jan
|33.85
|33.87
|33.72
|33.72
|—.51
|Mar
|34.08
|34.08
|33.72
|33.72
|—.49
|May
|33.87
|33.89
|33.74
|33.74
|—.47
|Jul
|33.80
|—.45
|Aug
|33.90
|33.90
|33.80
|33.80
|—.43
|Sep
|34.25
|34.25
|33.82
|33.82
|—.38
|Oct
|33.56
|—.42
|Dec
|33.67
|—.43
|Jan
|33.67
|—.43
|Mar
|33.67
|—.43
|May
|33.67
|—.43
|Jul
|33.67
|—.43
|Aug
|33.67
|—.43
|Sep
|33.67
|—.43
|Oct
|33.67
|—.43
|Dec
|33.67
|—.43
|Jul
|33.67
|—.43
|Oct
|33.67
|—.43
|Dec
|33.67
|—.43
|Est. sales 95,359.
|Wed.'s sales 129,823
|Wed.'s open int 548,569,
|up 764
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|297.90
|299.10
|296.00
|298.90
|+1.00
|May
|302.40
|303.40
|300.50
|303.20
|+.70
|Jul
|306.70
|308.00
|305.00
|307.70
|+.80
|Aug
|308.30
|309.50
|306.60
|309.20
|+.80
|Sep
|309.50
|310.70
|307.80
|310.40
|+.90
|Oct
|310.10
|311.20
|308.50
|311.10
|+1.20
|Dec
|312.90
|314.40
|311.30
|314.10
|+1.20
|Jan
|312.90
|314.10
|311.40
|314.10
|+1.10
|Mar
|309.30
|310.90
|307.90
|310.80
|+1.40
|May
|308.60
|310.30
|308.00
|310.30
|+1.80
|Jul
|309.20
|311.80
|309.20
|311.80
|+2.10
|Aug
|308.40
|310.20
|308.40
|310.20
|+1.80
|Sep
|305.00
|308.70
|305.00
|308.70
|+2.60
|Oct
|305.30
|306.50
|305.30
|306.30
|+1.80
|Dec
|305.70
|307.10
|305.70
|307.10
|+1.70
|Jan
|307.10
|+1.70
|Mar
|307.10
|+1.70
|May
|307.10
|+1.70
|Jul
|307.10
|+1.70
|Aug
|307.10
|+1.70
|Sep
|307.10
|+1.70
|Oct
|307.10
|+1.70
|Dec
|307.10
|+1.70
|Jul
|307.10
|+1.70
|Oct
|307.10
|+1.70
|Dec
|307.10
|+1.70
|Est. sales 108,785.
|Wed.'s sales 124,152
|Wed.'s open int 476,657,
|up 3,394
