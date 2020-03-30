https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-15166886.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|572¼
|580¾
|562¾
|569½
|—1¾
|Jul
|558¼
|565
|552
|558¼
|+1
|Sep
|557¼
|564¾
|553¼
|559
|+2¼
|Dec
|563
|570¾
|560¾
|566¾
|+3½
|Mar
|568
|575¾
|566¼
|572
|+5¾
|May
|564¼
|572¾
|563
|571½
|+7¾
|Jul
|557¾
|561
|546½
|560¾
|+11¾
|Sep
|552¾
|561½
|550¾
|561½
|+11¼
|Dec
|558½
|570¾
|555¾
|570¾
|+12½
|Mar
|566¾
|574
|564
|574
|+11¼
|May
|569¼
|+11½
|Jul
|546
|546
|545¾
|545¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 121,130.
|Fri.'s sales 189,771
|Fri.'s open int 359,384,
|up 2,842
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|343
|346¾
|340
|341¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|348½
|352¼
|346
|347½
|—4¼
|Sep
|352¾
|356½
|350¾
|352
|—4
|Dec
|361
|364¾
|358½
|359¾
|—4½
|Mar
|371¼
|374¾
|368
|369¼
|—4¾
|May
|378
|378½
|372½
|374
|—4½
|Jul
|377¼
|381
|374¾
|376¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|372¼
|374¼
|368¼
|370
|—3½
|Dec
|377¼
|381
|375
|376¼
|—3½
|Mar
|390¾
|390¾
|388
|389
|—3½
|May
|393¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|398½
|—3¼
|Sep
|392
|392
|390¾
|390¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|390
|390¼
|388¼
|389¼
|—1½
|Jul
|403
|403
|402¾
|402¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|394¾
|394¾
|394
|394
|—1¾
|Est. sales 204,123.
|Fri.'s sales 237,275
|Fri.'s open int 1,369,855
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|265¾
|269½
|261¼
|261½
|—4
|Jul
|267¼
|268½
|261½
|263¾
|+¼
|Sep
|262
|262
|259½
|259½
|+1¾
|Dec
|256
|+2½
|Mar
|260
|+2½
|May
|260
|+2½
|Jul
|260¼
|+2½
|Sep
|267½
|+2½
|Dec
|267½
|+2½
|Mar
|267½
|+2½
|Jul
|267½
|+2½
|Sep
|267½
|+2½
|Est. sales 424.
|Fri.'s sales 284
|Fri.'s open int 4,124,
|up 10
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|880
|892½
|876¾
|882¼
|+¾
|Jul
|884
|896½
|881
|886½
|+1¼
|Aug
|884½
|896½
|881¼
|886
|+¼
|Sep
|878¼
|888¾
|874¾
|877¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|876¼
|886¾
|872½
|874½
|—2¼
|Jan
|878½
|885
|870½
|872¼
|—3
|Mar
|855½
|867½
|850½
|852½
|—5½
|May
|861¼
|866¾
|848¼
|849¾
|—7
|Jul
|869
|874
|857
|858¼
|—6½
|Aug
|868
|868
|858¼
|858½
|—6¼
|Sep
|851¾
|851¾
|851¼
|851¼
|—6½
|Nov
|855¾
|863
|846
|847
|—6¼
|Jan
|869¾
|869¾
|855½
|855½
|—6
|Mar
|857¾
|—6
|May
|863¼
|—7
|Jul
|868
|—7¾
|Aug
|866¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|875
|875
|868
|868
|—7¾
|Nov
|866½
|—8
|Jul
|886½
|—8
|Nov
|888
|888
|882
|882
|—8
|Est. sales 142,855.
|Fri.'s sales 186,128
|Fri.'s open int 769,355,
|up 5,364
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.83
|27.38
|26.62
|26.87
|+.02
|Jul
|27.15
|27.74
|26.98
|27.23
|+.01
|Aug
|27.33
|27.90
|27.20
|27.40
|+.01
|Sep
|27.50
|28.06
|27.37
|27.56
|Oct
|27.57
|28.22
|27.57
|27.71
|Dec
|28.03
|28.59
|27.84
|28.08
|+.01
|Jan
|28.17
|28.76
|28.16
|28.30
|+.01
|Mar
|28.31
|28.93
|28.31
|28.43
|—.05
|May
|28.51
|29.21
|28.50
|28.65
|—.02
|Jul
|29.34
|29.34
|28.83
|28.94
|Aug
|29.04
|29.50
|29.04
|29.08
|Sep
|29.37
|29.55
|29.16
|29.22
|Oct
|29.25
|29.61
|29.25
|29.30
|Dec
|29.63
|29.99
|29.47
|29.54
|—.01
|Jan
|29.79
|Mar
|30.08
|—.01
|May
|30.27
|Jul
|30.37
|Aug
|30.34
|Sep
|30.18
|Oct
|30.18
|Dec
|30.19
|Jul
|30.19
|Oct
|30.19
|Dec
|30.19
|Est. sales 89,776.
|Fri.'s sales 117,135
|Fri.'s open int 454,844,
|up 42
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|323.20
|328.90
|322.20
|325.50
|+2.40
|Jul
|320.10
|323.90
|318.00
|320.90
|+1.20
|Aug
|313.90
|317.80
|312.40
|315.00
|+.90
|Sep
|313.10
|314.90
|309.10
|310.90
|—.30
|Oct
|309.40
|312.60
|306.80
|308.60
|—.60
|Dec
|311.40
|313.70
|307.60
|309.00
|—.80
|Jan
|309.20
|309.20
|304.60
|305.50
|—1.10
|Mar
|299.90
|301.50
|294.80
|295.70
|—1.90
|May
|299.30
|299.80
|292.90
|293.70
|—2.30
|Jul
|301.60
|301.60
|295.60
|296.30
|—2.30
|Aug
|300.80
|300.80
|295.70
|296.40
|—2.30
|Sep
|298.70
|298.70
|294.50
|295.30
|—2.50
|Oct
|296.90
|296.90
|293.70
|293.70
|—2.50
|Dec
|297.80
|298.20
|294.00
|294.30
|—2.70
|Jan
|294.30
|—2.70
|Mar
|294.30
|—2.70
|May
|294.30
|—2.70
|Jul
|294.30
|—2.70
|Aug
|294.30
|—2.70
|Sep
|294.30
|—2.70
|Oct
|294.30
|—2.70
|Dec
|294.30
|—2.70
|Jul
|294.30
|—2.70
|Oct
|294.30
|—2.70
|Dec
|294.30
|—2.70
|Est. sales 58,047.
|Fri.'s sales 84,612
|Fri.'s open int 399,734
