https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-15187635.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|551
|554½
|545
|548¼
|—1
|Jul
|548¾
|553¼
|544¼
|548½
|+1
|Sep
|552
|556½
|547½
|552¾
|+2
|Dec
|560
|563¼
|555
|560
|+1¾
|Mar
|564½
|568¾
|560½
|566¼
|+1½
|May
|561
|566½
|559½
|566
|+2½
|Jul
|551¾
|553¾
|546½
|553½
|+2½
|Sep
|550¼
|554½
|550¼
|554½
|+1½
|Dec
|559¼
|563
|558¾
|563
|+2
|Mar
|563
|567½
|563
|567½
|+2
|May
|562¼
|+2
|Jul
|538
|+2
|Est. sales 128,285.
|Tue.'s sales 160,269
|Tue.'s open int 370,416
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|332
|334
|328¼
|330
|—1½
|Jul
|337¾
|339½
|333½
|335½
|—1¾
|Sep
|342¾
|344
|338¾
|340½
|—1¾
|Dec
|351
|352¾
|347¾
|349¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|362
|363½
|359
|360¼
|—1½
|May
|368¼
|369¾
|365¼
|366¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|371¾
|373¾
|369
|371¼
|—1
|Sep
|366
|368¼
|363½
|366
|Dec
|371½
|372¼
|368½
|370¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|382
|383
|382
|383
|—
|½
|May
|388½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|393½
|393½
|393
|393
|—
|½
|Sep
|384¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|383½
|—
|½
|Jul
|397¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|387½
|388¾
|387
|388¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 314,421.
|Tue.'s sales 344,881
|Tue.'s open int 1,430,281,
|up 605
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|274½
|276¼
|270
|275½
|+1¼
|Jul
|270
|270
|263¾
|269¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|258
|259¾
|254¾
|259¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|250½
|254¼
|250½
|254¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|258¼
|+1¾
|May
|258¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|258½
|+1¾
|Sep
|265¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|265¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|265¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|265¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|265¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 389.
|Tue.'s sales 382
|Tue.'s open int 3,689
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|855¾
|860½
|851¾
|854½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|862
|867½
|858
|861¾
|+¾
|Aug
|865
|869¾
|862
|864½
|+½
|Sep
|864¼
|869
|861½
|864¼
|+¾
|Nov
|866¾
|872¾
|864½
|868
|+1¼
|Jan
|869
|875
|867
|871¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|855½
|862¾
|854¼
|859¼
|+3¾
|May
|854
|861½
|853¼
|858½
|+4½
|Jul
|861½
|867¾
|860
|867¼
|+6¼
|Aug
|865½
|869¾
|865½
|867½
|+6¾
|Sep
|862¾
|862¾
|861½
|861½
|+7
|Nov
|854¾
|859¾
|854¾
|859¼
|+7½
|Jan
|867½
|+7½
|Mar
|869½
|+7½
|May
|874¾
|+7½
|Jul
|879¼
|+7½
|Aug
|877¾
|+7½
|Sep
|878¾
|+7½
|Nov
|876¾
|876¾
|875¼
|875¼
|+7
|Jul
|895¼
|+7
|Nov
|892½
|+6½
|Est. sales 163,963.
|Tue.'s sales 204,167
|Tue.'s open int 821,968,
|up 5,950
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|27.48
|27.57
|27.06
|27.18
|—.30
|Jul
|27.81
|27.88
|27.41
|27.53
|—.28
|Aug
|28.00
|28.03
|27.58
|27.69
|—.28
|Sep
|28.14
|28.17
|27.74
|27.86
|—.27
|Oct
|28.16
|28.28
|27.91
|28.04
|—.24
|Dec
|28.61
|28.69
|28.23
|28.37
|—.24
|Jan
|28.63
|28.84
|28.44
|28.59
|—.21
|Mar
|28.89
|28.98
|28.54
|28.71
|—.19
|May
|29.05
|29.10
|28.71
|28.88
|—.16
|Jul
|29.25
|29.34
|28.99
|29.14
|—.16
|Aug
|29.45
|29.46
|29.27
|29.27
|—.15
|Sep
|29.39
|—.14
|Oct
|29.50
|29.58
|29.47
|29.47
|—.14
|Dec
|29.89
|29.89
|29.56
|29.71
|—.13
|Jan
|29.90
|—.13
|Mar
|30.17
|—.13
|May
|30.32
|—.13
|Jul
|30.46
|—.13
|Aug
|30.40
|—.13
|Sep
|30.25
|—.13
|Oct
|30.25
|—.13
|Dec
|30.26
|—.13
|Jul
|30.26
|—.13
|Oct
|30.26
|—.13
|Dec
|30.26
|—.13
|Est. sales 106,209.
|Tue.'s sales 137,177
|Tue.'s open int 456,623
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|293.80
|297.30
|292.20
|292.80
|—1.00
|Jul
|297.60
|300.60
|297.00
|297.80
|Aug
|297.60
|300.10
|297.00
|297.80
|+.30
|Sep
|298.00
|300.40
|297.30
|298.00
|+.10
|Oct
|298.90
|300.40
|297.20
|297.90
|Dec
|300.80
|303.00
|299.70
|300.80
|+.40
|Jan
|300.40
|302.50
|299.80
|300.70
|+.50
|Mar
|294.70
|297.80
|294.60
|296.30
|+1.90
|May
|292.80
|296.60
|292.80
|295.10
|+2.50
|Jul
|298.90
|299.00
|295.80
|297.90
|+3.10
|Aug
|299.70
|299.70
|297.30
|298.70
|+3.10
|Sep
|299.70
|299.70
|297.30
|298.50
|+3.30
|Oct
|298.90
|298.90
|295.40
|297.60
|+3.10
|Dec
|299.50
|299.80
|297.10
|298.50
|+3.00
|Jan
|298.60
|+3.00
|Mar
|298.60
|+3.00
|May
|298.60
|+3.00
|Jul
|298.60
|+3.00
|Aug
|298.60
|+3.00
|Sep
|298.60
|+3.00
|Oct
|298.60
|+3.00
|Dec
|298.60
|+3.00
|Jul
|298.60
|+3.00
|Oct
|298.60
|+3.00
|Dec
|298.60
|+3.00
|Est. sales 94,084.
|Tue.'s sales 141,351
|Tue.'s open int 399,650
View Comments