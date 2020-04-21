https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-15216202.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|551½
|557
|541¾
|546¾
|—2
|Jul
|550½
|554¾
|540½
|546¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|553¾
|558¼
|544½
|548¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|562
|565¼
|551¾
|555¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|566½
|571¼
|558¼
|562½
|—3½
|May
|566½
|567¾
|557½
|560½
|—4¾
|Jul
|552
|555
|543
|548¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|553
|553
|545
|549¾
|—4
|Dec
|562½
|563
|555¼
|559
|—4
|Mar
|565½
|566½
|559½
|562½
|—4¼
|May
|557¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|536
|540
|536
|540
|+½
|Est. sales 108,882.
|Mon.'s sales 101,849
|Mon.'s open int 370,764
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|314¼
|316¼
|301
|309¼
|—5
|Jul
|322¼
|323¼
|309
|317¼
|—5
|Sep
|327
|327¾
|315
|321½
|—5½
|Dec
|337
|337½
|325½
|332
|—5
|Mar
|349½
|350¼
|338¾
|345¼
|—4½
|May
|356¼
|356½
|345¾
|352½
|—4
|Jul
|361
|361¼
|350¾
|357½
|—3¾
|Sep
|358¾
|358¾
|351
|356½
|—2¼
|Dec
|365
|365
|357
|362½
|—2¾
|Mar
|378
|378
|370
|374¾
|—3
|May
|381
|381
|375
|379¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|386½
|386½
|380
|383½
|—3¼
|Sep
|371¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|372
|372½
|370½
|370½
|—6
|Jul
|384
|—6
|Dec
|379¾
|379¾
|376½
|376½
|—6
|Est. sales 534,179.
|Mon.'s sales 270,502
|Mon.'s open int 1,461,476
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|291
|298½
|288¾
|296¾
|+3½
|Jul
|274
|278
|271½
|277
|+2¼
|Sep
|260
|262½
|258
|262½
|+1¼
|Dec
|251¼
|253½
|250½
|253½
|+1½
|Mar
|257½
|+1½
|May
|257½
|+1½
|Jul
|257¾
|+1½
|Sep
|265
|+1½
|Dec
|265
|+1½
|Mar
|265
|+1½
|Jul
|265
|+1½
|Sep
|265
|+1½
|Est. sales 594.
|Mon.'s sales 392
|Mon.'s open int 3,449
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|826
|833½
|808¼
|830¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|835¾
|843¼
|818½
|840¾
|+4½
|Aug
|838
|844½
|821¾
|842½
|+4
|Sep
|840
|846
|825
|843¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|845¾
|850¼
|831
|848
|+2¼
|Jan
|847¼
|853
|835¾
|851¼
|+2
|Mar
|840¼
|847¼
|830¼
|845¾
|+5½
|May
|840¼
|849
|833½
|848
|+7¼
|Jul
|848¼
|858
|842½
|857
|+7¼
|Aug
|846¼
|858
|844
|858
|+7½
|Sep
|847½
|852½
|847½
|852½
|+6½
|Nov
|841½
|851
|839
|849½
|+6
|Jan
|851¾
|857
|851¾
|857
|+6½
|Mar
|850
|857½
|850
|857½
|+6¼
|May
|861¼
|+6
|Jul
|868
|+5¾
|Aug
|866½
|+5¼
|Sep
|867½
|+5¼
|Nov
|863
|+1¾
|Jul
|883
|+1¾
|Nov
|879½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 277,817.
|Mon.'s sales 176,697
|Mon.'s open int 834,176
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|25.91
|25.97
|24.78
|25.35
|—.63
|Jul
|26.28
|26.35
|25.18
|25.76
|—.61
|Aug
|26.48
|26.52
|25.39
|25.96
|—.59
|Sep
|26.61
|26.69
|25.57
|26.14
|—.57
|Oct
|26.76
|26.82
|25.77
|26.31
|—.56
|Dec
|27.14
|27.16
|26.08
|26.65
|—.55
|Jan
|27.33
|27.33
|26.38
|26.90
|—.49
|Mar
|27.49
|27.49
|26.53
|27.12
|—.41
|May
|27.52
|27.52
|26.78
|27.38
|—.35
|Jul
|27.75
|28.10
|27.07
|27.69
|—.31
|Aug
|28.00
|28.00
|27.19
|27.83
|—.29
|Sep
|28.00
|28.09
|27.43
|27.97
|—.25
|Oct
|28.00
|28.56
|27.50
|28.09
|—.23
|Dec
|28.50
|28.50
|27.75
|28.32
|—.28
|Jan
|28.45
|28.53
|28.45
|28.53
|—.26
|Mar
|28.72
|28.79
|28.72
|28.79
|—.28
|May
|28.95
|28.95
|28.95
|28.95
|—.32
|Jul
|29.00
|29.17
|29.00
|29.17
|—.32
|Aug
|29.00
|29.35
|29.00
|29.35
|—.08
|Sep
|29.00
|29.20
|29.00
|29.20
|—.08
|Oct
|29.20
|—.08
|Dec
|29.21
|—.08
|Jul
|29.21
|—.08
|Oct
|29.21
|—.08
|Dec
|29.21
|—.08
|Est. sales 165,510.
|Mon.'s sales 90,298
|Mon.'s open int 466,028
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|285.70
|289.60
|280.70
|289.10
|+3.50
|Jul
|291.10
|295.10
|286.50
|294.50
|+3.70
|Aug
|292.00
|295.50
|288.40
|295.10
|+3.10
|Sep
|293.00
|296.20
|289.80
|296.00
|+2.90
|Oct
|293.70
|296.70
|290.50
|296.20
|+2.60
|Dec
|295.90
|299.20
|293.00
|298.60
|+2.80
|Jan
|296.30
|299.10
|293.50
|298.90
|+3.10
|Mar
|292.10
|295.90
|291.30
|295.50
|+4.00
|May
|292.00
|296.60
|291.60
|296.00
|+4.40
|Jul
|295.00
|299.30
|294.90
|299.10
|+4.40
|Aug
|295.80
|299.90
|295.80
|299.90
|+4.40
|Sep
|296.10
|299.70
|295.90
|299.70
|+4.10
|Oct
|296.00
|299.00
|295.20
|299.00
|+4.10
|Dec
|297.00
|300.50
|296.10
|300.10
|+3.80
|Jan
|300.60
|+4.30
|Mar
|300.60
|+4.30
|May
|300.60
|+4.30
|Jul
|300.60
|+4.30
|Aug
|300.60
|+4.30
|Sep
|300.60
|+4.30
|Oct
|300.60
|+4.30
|Dec
|300.60
|+4.30
|Jul
|300.60
|+4.30
|Oct
|300.60
|+4.30
|Dec
|300.60
|+4.30
|Est. sales 123,335.
|Mon.'s sales 72,666
|Mon.'s open int 411,562
