CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|529½
|530
|518¼
|521
|—5¾
|Jul
|532½
|533
|521¼
|524¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|534¾
|535¾
|525
|528
|—5¼
|Dec
|542¼
|542¾
|532½
|535¾
|—4½
|Mar
|547
|547¾
|538¾
|542
|—3½
|May
|544¾
|544¾
|538½
|542½
|—2½
|Jul
|535
|535
|528
|532¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|533
|534½
|530¾
|534½
|—1½
|Dec
|541
|543¾
|541
|543¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|543¾
|547¼
|543½
|547¼
|—1½
|May
|542
|—1½
|Jul
|523¾
|—1½
|Est. sales 101,492.
|Fri.'s sales 170,880
|Fri.'s open int 345,536
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|315
|315¾
|304¼
|305½
|—10¼
|Jul
|322
|323
|312
|313¼
|—9¾
|Sep
|326¼
|327
|317¾
|319
|—8½
|Dec
|335½
|336½
|328½
|329½
|—7¼
|Mar
|348¾
|349
|341½
|342¾
|—6½
|May
|355
|355¾
|348½
|350
|—5¾
|Jul
|360
|360½
|353¼
|355¼
|—5
|Sep
|356¼
|356¼
|350½
|351½
|—5½
|Dec
|362¾
|364
|357
|358¼
|—5½
|Mar
|373
|373
|368½
|368½
|—4½
|May
|373¼
|373½
|373¼
|373½
|—5
|Jul
|376¼
|376¾
|376¼
|376¾
|—5
|Sep
|369½
|—3¾
|Dec
|372
|372
|370
|370¼
|—3
|Jul
|383¾
|—3
|Dec
|376¼
|377
|376
|377
|—2¼
|Est. sales 351,155.
|Fri.'s sales 342,120
|Fri.'s open int 1,456,168
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|300½
|309
|292
|305
|+2
|Jul
|282½
|282½
|278
|282½
|—1
|Sep
|265
|265½
|264¼
|264¼
|Dec
|253
|253½
|250½
|252¾
|— ¾
|Mar
|255¾
|255¾
|255½
|255½
|—1
|May
|255½
|—1
|Jul
|255¾
|—1
|Sep
|263
|—1
|Dec
|263
|—1
|Mar
|263
|—1
|Jul
|263
|—1
|Sep
|263
|—1
|Est. sales 565.
|Fri.'s sales 378
|Fri.'s open int 3,202
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|831¼
|838¾
|827¼
|829
|—3¼
|Jul
|838½
|846¼
|835¼
|836½
|—3
|Aug
|839
|847¼
|837¼
|838
|—2
|Sep
|838¼
|846¾
|836½
|837¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|841¼
|849½
|839
|840¼
|—1¼
|Jan
|841¾
|849½
|840
|841¼
|— ¾
|Mar
|828¾
|836¼
|827
|828¾
|— ¾
|May
|828
|834¾
|823¾
|825½
|—2½
|Jul
|834¾
|842½
|831¼
|833
|—2½
|Aug
|840¼
|840½
|834
|834
|—2¼
|Sep
|836
|839
|829¾
|829¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|830½
|835¾
|826¾
|827¾
|—1½
|Jan
|832
|—3½
|Mar
|838
|838
|832¼
|832¼
|—1¾
|May
|836¾
|—2½
|Jul
|842¾
|—2¾
|Aug
|842¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|842¾
|—2¾
|Nov
|841½
|Jul
|861½
|Nov
|858
|Est. sales 156,891.
|Fri.'s sales 259,718
|Fri.'s open int 833,286
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|25.03
|25.15
|24.64
|24.99
|—.06
|Jul
|25.40
|25.61
|25.09
|25.47
|—.03
|Aug
|25.61
|25.80
|25.30
|25.67
|—.04
|Sep
|25.91
|25.98
|25.48
|25.84
|—.05
|Oct
|26.02
|26.13
|25.68
|26.00
|—.06
|Dec
|26.33
|26.51
|26.00
|26.36
|—.04
|Jan
|26.55
|26.67
|26.25
|26.56
|—.05
|Mar
|26.72
|26.75
|26.40
|26.72
|—.06
|May
|26.89
|26.93
|26.60
|26.88
|—.08
|Jul
|27.28
|27.28
|26.85
|27.15
|—.03
|Aug
|27.32
|27.32
|27.13
|27.28
|—.02
|Sep
|27.49
|27.49
|27.24
|27.39
|—.02
|Oct
|27.34
|27.44
|27.24
|27.44
|—.05
|Dec
|27.55
|27.64
|27.38
|27.62
|—.05
|Jan
|27.83
|—.05
|Mar
|28.09
|—.05
|May
|28.23
|—.05
|Jul
|28.52
|Aug
|28.65
|Sep
|28.50
|Oct
|28.50
|Dec
|28.51
|Jul
|28.51
|Oct
|28.51
|Dec
|28.51
|Est. sales 168,283.
|Fri.'s sales 192,536
|Fri.'s open int 459,878,
|up 154
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|287.80 289.30 285.00 285.30
|—2.40
|Jul
|292.60 294.40 291.00 291.50
|—1.10
|Aug
|293.30 294.30 291.60 291.90
|—.80
|Sep
|294.20 294.70 292.10 292.40
|—.80
|Oct
|294.40 295.00 292.30 292.60
|—.80
|Dec
|295.00 297.10 294.30 294.60
|—.70
|Jan
|295.10 296.50 293.60 293.90
|—.70
|Mar
|290.00 292.00 288.50 289.00
|—.60
|May
|290.10 291.30 286.50 287.20
|—1.20
|Jul
|292.30 294.00 288.90 289.60
|—1.30
|Aug
|294.40 294.70 290.00 290.30
|—1.40
|Sep
|294.40 294.90 290.00 290.50
|—1.40
|Oct
|294.00 294.00 289.00 289.70
|—1.30
|Dec
|293.30 295.30 290.20 290.80
|—1.30
|Jan
|290.90
|—1.30
|Mar
|290.90
|—1.30
|May
|290.90
|—1.30
|Jul
|290.90
|—1.30
|Aug
|290.90
|—1.30
|Sep
|290.90
|—1.30
|Oct
|290.90
|—1.30
|Dec
|290.90
|—1.30
|Jul
|290.90
|—1.30
|Oct
|290.90
|—1.30
|Dec
|290.90
|—1.30
|Est. sales 108,300.
|Fri.'s sales 95,214
|Fri.'s open int 406,087
