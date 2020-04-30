https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-15237911.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|517
|529¾
|511
|529¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|516½
|525¼
|506¾
|524¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|521¼
|528¾
|512¼
|528
|+7
|Dec
|529¾
|537
|522
|536¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|537¾
|543¾
|530¼
|543
|+4¼
|May
|536½
|543½
|532
|542¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|529
|533½
|523¼
|533¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|532
|535¾
|531
|535¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|541
|546
|538¾
|546
|+1¾
|Mar
|547
|549½
|541½
|549½
|+1½
|May
|544¼
|+1½
|Jul
|520
|527¼
|520
|527¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 109,690.
|Wed.'s sales 108,314
|Wed.'s open int 344,870,
|up 420
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|305¼
|313
|303½
|311½
|+7
|Jul
|315
|322¼
|312½
|320
|+5½
|Sep
|322
|329
|319½
|326½
|+4½
|Dec
|333½
|339½
|331¼
|337¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|346¾
|352
|344¾
|350½
|+3½
|May
|354¾
|359¼
|352¼
|357¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|360¼
|364¾
|358¼
|363
|+2½
|Sep
|358
|363
|356¾
|360¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|363½
|368½
|362½
|366½
|+2¾
|Mar
|374
|378½
|374
|376¼
|+2¾
|May
|381½
|+2¾
|Jul
|382
|386
|382
|384½
|+2½
|Sep
|376¾
|+2½
|Dec
|375
|377
|375
|376¾
|+2½
|Jul
|390¼
|+2½
|Dec
|383
|383
|381¾
|382¼
|+2
|Est. sales 283,874.
|Wed.'s sales 450,286
|Wed.'s open int 1,407,173
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|312
|312
|307
|307
|+½
|Jul
|286
|287
|283
|284
|+½
|Sep
|266¼
|266½
|265
|265
|—
|¾
|Dec
|253½
|254
|252
|252½
|—
|½
|Mar
|255¼
|May
|257½
|+2¼
|Jul
|255¼
|Sep
|262½
|Dec
|262½
|Mar
|262½
|Jul
|262½
|Sep
|262½
|Est. sales 212.
|Wed.'s sales 515
|Wed.'s open int 2,904
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|833¾
|851
|833¾
|850¼
|+18½
|Jul
|838¾
|856
|838¼
|855¼
|+17¾
|Aug
|840¼
|856½
|839¼
|855¾
|+17¼
|Sep
|841¼
|855½
|840
|854¾
|+15¼
|Nov
|845¾
|858¾
|844
|857¾
|+13½
|Jan
|848¾
|861
|847¼
|859½
|+12¼
|Mar
|840½
|852¼
|839
|848½
|+9¼
|May
|838¾
|851¾
|838¾
|846¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|848
|859½
|847
|855¼
|+8½
|Aug
|857¼
|859
|854¾
|856
|+8¼
|Sep
|852¾
|852¾
|851¾
|851¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|843¾
|855
|843¼
|849½
|+7
|Jan
|855
|+6¾
|Mar
|854¾
|854¾
|854¼
|854¼
|+7
|May
|858½
|+6¾
|Jul
|863¼
|+5½
|Aug
|862¼
|+5½
|Sep
|862¼
|+5½
|Nov
|865½
|+7¼
|Jul
|885½
|+7¼
|Nov
|882¼
|+7½
|Est. sales 213,757.
|Wed.'s sales 197,312
|Wed.'s open int 809,138
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|25.84
|26.40
|25.81
|26.23
|+.45
|Jul
|26.18
|26.80
|26.17
|26.60
|+.43
|Aug
|26.40
|26.98
|26.36
|26.79
|+.43
|Sep
|26.56
|27.15
|26.52
|26.96
|+.44
|Oct
|26.73
|27.24
|26.69
|27.10
|+.42
|Dec
|27.00
|27.61
|27.00
|27.40
|+.39
|Jan
|27.23
|27.75
|27.19
|27.56
|+.38
|Mar
|27.33
|27.87
|27.33
|27.67
|+.37
|May
|27.64
|28.03
|27.57
|27.83
|+.37
|Jul
|27.89
|28.26
|27.86
|28.07
|+.38
|Aug
|28.30
|28.30
|27.95
|28.14
|+.37
|Sep
|28.09
|28.37
|28.09
|28.20
|+.35
|Oct
|28.08
|28.32
|28.02
|28.17
|+.33
|Dec
|28.27
|28.61
|28.13
|28.35
|+.34
|Jan
|28.56
|+.34
|Mar
|28.81
|+.35
|May
|28.92
|+.34
|Jul
|29.23
|+.34
|Aug
|29.28
|+.34
|Sep
|29.08
|+.34
|Oct
|29.08
|+.34
|Dec
|29.09
|+.34
|Jul
|29.09
|+.34
|Oct
|29.09
|+.34
|Dec
|29.09
|+.34
|Est. sales 107,935.
|Wed.'s sales 138,262
|Wed.'s open int 458,818
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|283.60
|289.90
|282.70
|289.60
|+6.40
|Jul
|288.80
|295.70
|287.70
|295.10
|+6.50
|Aug
|290.00
|295.90
|288.60
|295.20
|+5.50
|Sep
|291.60
|296.40
|290.10
|295.70
|+4.70
|Oct
|292.00
|296.80
|291.00
|296.00
|+4.00
|Dec
|294.70
|298.90
|293.70
|297.90
|+3.30
|Jan
|295.10
|298.90
|294.00
|297.60
|+2.80
|Mar
|292.10
|296.50
|291.50
|293.90
|+1.80
|May
|291.70
|296.20
|291.00
|293.20
|+1.70
|Jul
|294.30
|298.80
|294.00
|295.80
|+1.70
|Aug
|295.90
|299.90
|295.60
|296.60
|+1.70
|Sep
|296.10
|300.30
|296.10
|297.00
|+1.70
|Oct
|295.40
|299.90
|295.40
|296.40
|+1.50
|Dec
|297.00
|301.00
|296.00
|297.60
|+1.50
|Jan
|297.70
|+1.50
|Mar
|297.70
|+1.50
|May
|297.70
|+1.50
|Jul
|297.70
|+1.50
|Aug
|297.70
|+1.50
|Sep
|297.70
|+1.50
|Oct
|297.70
|+1.50
|Dec
|297.70
|+1.50
|Jul
|297.70
|+1.50
|Oct
|297.70
|+1.50
|Dec
|297.70
|+1.50
|Est. sales 106,255.
|Wed.'s sales 112,390
|Wed.'s open int 405,430
