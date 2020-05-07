https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-15254515.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|531
|531
|529
|529
|+4¼
|Jul
|517¼
|527
|516½
|522½
|+5
|Sep
|520¼
|529½
|520
|525½
|+4¾
|Dec
|529¼
|537½
|528½
|533½
|+4½
|Mar
|537
|544¾
|536¾
|541
|+4¼
|May
|541¼
|545¾
|540¼
|542¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|533½
|539¼
|533
|536
|+4¼
|Sep
|539½
|+4
|Dec
|550
|550¾
|549
|550
|+4
|Mar
|553½
|+4¼
|May
|548¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|524
|530¼
|524
|530¼
|+5½
|Est. sales 78,071.
|Wed.'s sales 64,367
|Wed.'s open int 350,181
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|313½
|318
|313¼
|316
|+4¼
|Jul
|314
|320½
|314
|318
|+3¾
|Sep
|320¼
|326
|320
|323¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|331
|336¼
|331
|334
|+2¾
|Mar
|344¼
|349
|344¼
|347
|+2¼
|May
|352
|356¼
|352
|354½
|+1¾
|Jul
|357¼
|361½
|357¼
|359¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|355¼
|359¾
|355¼
|357¼
|+1
|Dec
|361¾
|365¾
|361¾
|363¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|373¼
|375¾
|373
|373½
|+1¼
|May
|380
|381
|379¼
|379¼
|+¼
|Jul
|385
|385
|383
|383
|Sep
|373¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|375
|375½
|374¼
|374¼
|+¼
|Jul
|387¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|381
|382
|380¾
|380¾
|Est. sales 270,862.
|Wed.'s sales 195,481
|Wed.'s open int 1,394,789
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|315¼
|+5
|Jul
|290½
|301½
|290½
|298¾
|+7¼
|Sep
|268
|270
|268
|269¼
|+3½
|Dec
|257¼
|262
|257¼
|260¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|263
|+3¾
|May
|266
|+3¾
|Jul
|266
|+3¾
|Sep
|273¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|273¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|273¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|273¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|273¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 482.
|Wed.'s sales 268
|Wed.'s open int 3,458,
|up 65
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|834¼
|845¼
|831
|841½
|+11
|Jul
|832
|848½
|832
|844¼
|+11¾
|Aug
|833¾
|849¼
|833¾
|845
|+11
|Sep
|834¾
|849¾
|834¾
|844¾
|+10¼
|Nov
|839¼
|853½
|839¼
|848¼
|+9
|Jan
|841½
|854¼
|841½
|849¼
|+7½
|Mar
|830
|841
|829½
|833¾
|+3¾
|May
|827½
|837
|826¾
|829½
|+1¾
|Jul
|836¼
|844¼
|834½
|837
|+1½
|Aug
|844½
|844¾
|837¾
|837¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|833¾
|+½
|Nov
|832½
|839¾
|831
|832¾
|+1
|Jan
|838¼
|+¾
|Mar
|837½
|+1
|May
|841¾
|+¾
|Jul
|847
|+¾
|Aug
|846
|+½
|Sep
|846
|+½
|Nov
|854
|854
|847¼
|847¼
|+¾
|Jul
|867¼
|+¾
|Nov
|863½
|+¼
|Est. sales 232,780.
|Wed.'s sales 143,226
|Wed.'s open int 812,014,
|up 9,303
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|25.81
|26.05
|25.79
|25.94
|+.42
|Jul
|25.87
|26.39
|25.79
|26.26
|+.42
|Aug
|26.05
|26.56
|26.02
|26.44
|+.41
|Sep
|26.22
|26.74
|26.19
|26.60
|+.39
|Oct
|26.38
|26.89
|26.35
|26.75
|+.38
|Dec
|26.72
|27.22
|26.68
|27.08
|+.36
|Jan
|26.91
|27.38
|26.90
|27.25
|+.35
|Mar
|27.06
|27.51
|27.06
|27.36
|+.33
|May
|27.33
|27.64
|27.29
|27.48
|+.29
|Jul
|27.41
|27.86
|27.41
|27.70
|+.26
|Aug
|27.94
|27.94
|27.70
|27.77
|+.24
|Sep
|27.82
|27.90
|27.82
|27.85
|+.22
|Oct
|27.67
|27.94
|27.67
|27.83
|+.13
|Dec
|27.99
|28.22
|27.85
|27.99
|+.09
|Jan
|28.54
|28.54
|28.12
|28.19
|+.09
|Mar
|28.79
|28.83
|28.27
|28.44
|+.10
|May
|28.55
|+.09
|Jul
|28.83
|+.09
|Aug
|28.91
|+.09
|Sep
|28.71
|+.09
|Oct
|28.71
|+.09
|Dec
|28.72
|+.09
|Jul
|28.72
|+.09
|Oct
|28.72
|+.09
|Dec
|28.72
|+.09
|Est. sales 88,063.
|Wed.'s sales 86,574
|Wed.'s open int 458,719,
|up 2,279
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|283.00
|284.60
|283.00
|283.60
|+.50
|Jul
|287.80
|290.40
|287.80
|288.10
|Aug
|289.30
|291.50
|289.20
|289.40
|Sep
|291.20
|292.80
|290.50
|290.80
|—.10
|Oct
|291.80
|293.90
|291.40
|291.70
|Dec
|294.00
|296.40
|293.70
|294.10
|+.10
|Jan
|294.10
|296.30
|293.50
|294.40
|+.40
|Mar
|289.90
|292.30
|288.80
|289.50
|—.10
|May
|288.90
|290.10
|287.00
|287.30
|—1.00
|Jul
|291.30
|292.40
|289.70
|289.70
|—1.00
|Aug
|292.10
|293.30
|290.60
|290.60
|—.80
|Sep
|292.80
|293.30
|290.70
|290.70
|—.70
|Oct
|291.80
|292.30
|290.00
|290.10
|—.60
|Dec
|291.70
|293.60
|290.90
|291.30
|—.60
|Jan
|291.50
|—.40
|Mar
|292.10
|+.20
|May
|292.10
|+.20
|Jul
|292.10
|+.20
|Aug
|292.10
|+.20
|Sep
|292.10
|+.20
|Oct
|292.10
|+.20
|Dec
|292.10
|+.20
|Jul
|292.10
|+.20
|Oct
|292.10
|+.20
|Dec
|292.10
|+.20
|Est. sales 80,814.
|Wed.'s sales 66,035
|Wed.'s open int 415,701,
|up 1,220
