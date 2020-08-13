https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Close-15482045.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|490
|500¾
|489
|496¾
|+5½
|Dec
|498½
|509¾
|498
|506½
|+6½
|Mar
|506½
|516½
|505¼
|513½
|+6¼
|May
|511
|521½
|511
|519
|+6¼
|Jul
|515¾
|526
|515½
|523¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|524
|532¼
|523
|530½
|+6¼
|Dec
|535
|543
|533½
|541½
|+7
|Mar
|546¼
|549¼
|546
|549
|+6½
|May
|550½
|+7½
|Jul
|542¾
|+7½
|Sep
|542¾
|+7½
|Dec
|549¾
|+7½
|Mar
|549¾
|+7½
|May
|549¾
|+7½
|Jul
|544½
|+7½
|Est. sales 168,547.
|Wed.'s sales 194,970
|Wed.'s open int 394,085,
|up 4,436
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|315
|327½
|314¾
|325¼
|+10¾
|Dec
|327½
|340¾
|327½
|338¾
|+11½
|Mar
|338¾
|351½
|338¾
|349¾
|+11
|May
|346¾
|359
|346¾
|357
|+10½
|Jul
|353
|364¼
|353
|362¼
|+9½
|Sep
|355¾
|365½
|355¾
|364¾
|+8¾
|Dec
|362½
|372¼
|362½
|371¾
|+8¾
|Mar
|375
|381½
|375
|381¼
|+8¼
|May
|387
|+8¼
|Jul
|385
|391
|385
|391
|+7¾
|Sep
|383½
|+7½
|Dec
|379¾
|386
|379½
|385½
|+7
|Jul
|392¼
|398¾
|392¼
|398¾
|+7¼
|Dec
|384¾
|388¾
|384¾
|388¾
|+8
|Est. sales 846,950.
|Wed.'s sales 600,586
|Wed.'s open int 1,598,646,
|up 9,587
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|265¼
|266¼
|263½
|265
|Dec
|258¼
|259¾
|255¼
|258
|+1¼
|Mar
|258½
|261
|257¼
|259½
|+1¼
|May
|259¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|258½
|+1
|Sep
|266¼
|+¾
|Dec
|277¼
|+¼
|Mar
|277¼
|+¼
|May
|277¼
|+¼
|Jul
|277¼
|+¼
|Sep
|277¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 442.
|Wed.'s sales 521
|Wed.'s open int 4,425
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|894¾
|910½
|894¾
|907¼
|+16¾
|Sep
|880½
|899
|880½
|896¼
|+15¾
|Nov
|883
|902½
|883
|899½
|+16½
|Jan
|887¾
|907¼
|887¾
|904½
|+16¾
|Mar
|889
|908½
|889
|905¾
|+16½
|May
|892¼
|912¼
|892¼
|909¾
|+16¾
|Jul
|899
|919½
|899
|916½
|+17¼
|Aug
|901
|920¼
|901
|918¼
|+17½
|Sep
|898¼
|913¾
|898¼
|911¼
|+15¼
|Nov
|895
|911¾
|895
|908½
|+13
|Jan
|897¼
|912¼
|897¼
|909½
|+12¾
|Mar
|884
|900¼
|883½
|895¾
|+11
|May
|887¼
|901½
|887¼
|897½
|+10¾
|Jul
|903¼
|906
|902¼
|903¼
|+10
|Aug
|902½
|+10
|Sep
|894¼
|+4
|Nov
|895
|896
|887¼
|891¼
|+5
|Jul
|911¼
|+5
|Nov
|897¼
|+5
|Est. sales 303,210.
|Wed.'s sales 229,084
|Wed.'s open int 839,156,
|up 5,796
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|31.75
|31.92
|31.60
|31.60
|—.40
|Sep
|31.53
|31.83
|31.19
|31.23
|—.33
|Oct
|31.39
|31.69
|31.04
|31.08
|—.35
|Dec
|31.51
|31.82
|31.14
|31.19
|—.36
|Jan
|31.62
|31.94
|31.31
|31.35
|—.36
|Mar
|31.70
|32.03
|31.38
|31.42
|—.37
|May
|31.70
|32.05
|31.44
|31.47
|—.37
|Jul
|31.81
|32.08
|31.48
|31.53
|—.35
|Aug
|31.72
|32.00
|31.39
|31.46
|—.34
|Sep
|31.70
|31.70
|31.35
|31.35
|—.36
|Oct
|31.57
|31.57
|31.18
|31.18
|—.40
|Dec
|31.53
|31.78
|31.12
|31.18
|—.40
|Jan
|31.19
|31.33
|31.15
|31.15
|—.44
|Mar
|31.65
|31.70
|30.96
|31.07
|—.48
|May
|31.66
|31.70
|31.14
|31.14
|—.46
|Jul
|31.33
|31.33
|31.30
|31.30
|—.48
|Aug
|31.29
|—.54
|Sep
|31.35
|—.54
|Oct
|31.36
|—.54
|Dec
|31.52
|31.52
|31.18
|31.50
|—.67
|Jul
|31.50
|—.67
|Oct
|31.50
|—.67
|Dec
|31.50
|—.67
|Est. sales 89,979.
|Wed.'s sales 134,219
|Wed.'s open int 442,567,
|up 93
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|285.30
|290.10
|285.30
|290.10
|+7.90
|Sep
|284.50
|293.80
|284.50
|292.10
|+7.90
|Oct
|286.50
|296.10
|286.50
|294.40
|+8.30
|Dec
|290.10
|300.40
|290.00
|298.70
|+8.90
|Jan
|291.80
|301.40
|291.80
|299.80
|+8.90
|Mar
|292.10
|301.40
|292.10
|299.90
|+8.60
|May
|292.50
|301.80
|292.50
|300.30
|+8.10
|Jul
|295.90
|304.00
|295.60
|302.70
|+8.10
|Aug
|297.20
|305.00
|297.20
|303.90
|+8.00
|Sep
|297.80
|305.30
|297.60
|304.10
|+7.70
|Oct
|300.20
|304.30
|299.80
|303.40
|+7.70
|Dec
|297.90
|305.60
|297.90
|304.70
|+7.50
|Jan
|304.20
|304.30
|304.10
|304.30
|+7.40
|Mar
|293.30
|300.60
|293.30
|299.50
|+6.80
|May
|291.00
|301.00
|291.00
|297.80
|+6.90
|Jul
|299.40
|299.40
|299.20
|299.20
|+6.50
|Aug
|298.40
|+6.50
|Sep
|298.50
|+6.50
|Oct
|298.70
|+6.50
|Dec
|295.50
|297.60
|295.50
|297.60
|+6.10
|Jul
|297.60
|+6.10
|Oct
|297.60
|+6.10
|Dec
|297.60
|+6.10
|Est. sales 141,121.
|Wed.'s sales 105,073
|Wed.'s open int 447,922,
|up 714
