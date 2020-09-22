CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 553½ 567 550¼ 558 +3¼
Mar 562 574¾ 558¾ 565¾ +2¾
May 567¼ 579½ 564 570½ +2¼
Jul 564½ 576½ 562 568 +1
Sep 571 581¼ 567¾ 573¼
Dec 580½ 590 577 582½ +1
Mar 590 591¼ 589½ 589¾ +1¼
May 589 +1
Jul 582 582 578¼ 580¼
Sep 583 583 578½ 578½
Dec 586½
Mar 586½
May 586½
Jul 569
Est. sales 107,937. Mon.'s sales 150,206
Mon.'s open int 389,939
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 369¾ 373¼ 365¾ 369¼ ½
Mar 379 382½ 375½ 378¾ ½
May 384¾ 388 381¼ 384½ ¼
Jul 388½ 391¾ 385¼ 388¼ ½
Sep 382¾ 385¾ 380¼ 383
Dec 388 390¼ 385½ 387¾ ½
Mar 396 398½ 395¼ 395¾ ½
May 400 401 398¾ 400¼
Jul 403 405½ 403 403¾
Sep 388¾
Dec 393 395½ 393 393½
Jul 406
Dec 393½
Est. sales 244,898. Mon.'s sales 335,066
Mon.'s open int 1,502,526, up 3,537
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 281¾ 289¾ 280 289¼ +5½
Mar 281¼ 288½ 281¼ 288¼ +5
May 286 +4¾
Jul 284¼ +4¼
Sep 289¾ +4½
Dec 300½ +4½
Mar 300½ +4½
May 300½ +4½
Jul 300½ +4½
Sep 300½ +4½
Jul 300½ +4½
Sep 300½ +4½
Est. sales 514. Mon.'s sales 902
Mon.'s open int 5,298, up 133
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1020¼ 1037 1013¼ 1019¾ —2¾
Jan 1025 1041½ 1018¼ 1024½ —3
Mar 1019 1034¾ 1012½ 1019 —2
May 1015½ 1030¼ 1009 1015½ —1½
Jul 1017½ 1031½ 1011¼ 1017 —1¾
Aug 1008 1023 1005½ 1009¾ —1¾
Sep 980¼ 994½ 980¼ 982¼ —3¾
Nov 962 972¼ 958 959 —5
Jan 966 971½ 957½ 958½ —5
Mar 942 952¾ 937¼ 938¼ —6
May 947¾ 947¾ 933 935 —6
Jul 949¼ 949¼ 934 936 —7
Aug 933¼ —7
Sep 921¼ —7
Nov 919½ 925¾ 911½ 911½ —8
Jul 926 —8
Nov 910 910 907½ 907½ —5¾
Est. sales 266,774. Mon.'s sales 336,093
Mon.'s open int 974,373, up 726
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 34.30 34.50 33.57 33.67 —.60
Dec 34.22 34.50 33.51 33.60 —.60
Jan 34.26 34.53 33.59 33.70 —.56
Mar 34.24 34.51 33.65 33.77 —.51
May 34.28 34.51 33.65 33.80 —.48
Jul 34.19 34.44 33.68 33.83 —.42
Aug 34.07 34.14 33.59 33.69 —.35
Sep 33.50 33.70 33.36 33.37 —.30
Oct 33.01 33.21 32.87 32.92 —.25
Dec 32.85 33.19 32.71 32.84 —.28
Jan 32.64 32.64 32.63 32.64 —.26
Mar 32.66 32.67 32.30 32.35 —.32
May 32.41 32.41 32.05 32.09 —.24
Jul 32.00 32.04 31.83 31.90 —.24
Aug 31.80 —.21
Sep 31.71 —.17
Oct 31.58 —.17
Dec 30.86 —.13
Jul 30.86 —.13
Oct 30.86 —.13
Dec 30.86 —.13
Est. sales 170,569. Mon.'s sales 163,818
Mon.'s open int 485,389
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 333.00 340.00 330.70 337.30 +3.90
Dec 337.60 344.70 335.20 341.00 +2.90
Jan 338.10 344.40 336.20 339.90 +1.20
Mar 334.80 340.60 333.00 335.00 —.20
May 331.20 336.50 329.40 330.90 —.70
Jul 330.20 335.60 329.20 329.90 —1.30
Aug 328.40 332.90 325.80 326.60 —2.30
Sep 324.40 328.40 321.00 321.20 —3.40
Oct 316.90 321.80 314.40 314.40 —4.00
Dec 317.20 321.80 313.90 314.60 —3.60
Jan 314.20 314.20 314.10 314.10 —3.70
Mar 314.00 314.20 307.80 308.50 —4.00
May 312.70 313.80 307.50 307.60 —3.50
Jul 310.20 310.20 308.20 308.80 —3.50
Aug 307.40 —3.70
Sep 306.50 —3.70
Oct 307.20 —.70
Dec 308.00 308.40 308.00 308.40 —1.50
Jul 310.60 —1.50
Oct 310.60 —1.50
Dec 313.90 —1.50
Est. sales 166,465. Mon.'s sales 140,591
Mon.'s open int 472,224, up 1,986