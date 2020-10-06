CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 585 601¾ 579¾ 592¾ +8½
Mar 590¼ 606½ 585¾ 598¼ +8
May 594 608½ 589½ 601½ +8
Jul 589 602¾ 584½ 596½ +7¼
Sep 592¾ 605½ 588½ 599¾ +6¾
Dec 600 612¼ 596¼ 606¾ +6¼
Mar 602¾ 615¾ 602¾ 610¾ +5½
May 604 +2¾
Jul 584¼ 590¼ 582 586½
Sep 582¼ 592½ 582¼ 592½ +4¼
Dec 600 600 593 598 —1¾
Mar 598 —1¾
May 598 —1¾
Jul 580½ —1¾
Est. sales 149,046. Mon.'s sales 104,506
Mon.'s open int 400,828, up 6,552
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 378½ 389¼ 378½ 385 +5½
Mar 388¼ 398 388 394¼ +5
May 393¼ 402¾ 393¼ 399¼ +4½
Jul 397 405¾ 397 402¾ +4½
Sep 387¾ 393½ 387¼ 391¾ +3
Dec 391 396¼ 390¼ 395 +3½
Mar 401¾ 404 401¾ 402½ +3
May 406½ 406½ 405¼ 405¼ +3
Jul 406¼ 408¾ 405¾ 407¼ +3¼
Sep 395½ 395½ 394¾ 394¾ +1¼
Dec 396 398¾ 396 397¼ +1
Jul 409¼ 410¼ 409¼ 410¼ +1¼
Dec 399¼ +1
Est. sales 322,753. Mon.'s sales 197,265
Mon.'s open int 1,540,476
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 286¾ 295 286¼ 290¾ +3
Mar 290 296¼ 290 291¼ +1½
May 291 294¾ 289 289½
Jul 295¼ 295¼ 290 290
Sep 290
Dec 299¾
Mar 303
May 303
Jul 303
Sep 303
Jul 303
Sep 303
Est. sales 598. Mon.'s sales 367
Mon.'s open int 5,176, up 20
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1021½ 1053¾ 1021¼ 1044 +22½
Jan 1024¾ 1054¾ 1024¾ 1045½ +20½
Mar 1018¼ 1042¾ 1018¼ 1035¼ +17
May 1016¼ 1036¾ 1016¼ 1030 +12¼
Jul 1022¼ 1039¼ 1021½ 1030¾ +9
Aug 1020¼ 1031¼ 1020 1022½ +7
Sep 994 1004¼ 994 995½ +4¼
Nov 969¾ 981¾ 969¾ 972½ +1½
Jan 968¾ 979¼ 967¾ 969½ +1
Mar 943¾ 955¼ 942¼ 945¼
May 946 951 940¾ 941
Jul 945½ 950¾ 943¼ 944
Aug 940¼
Sep 920½ +4½
Nov 902¾ 910¾ 902¾ 907¼ +5¼
Jul 921¾ +5¼
Nov 901¼ +5¼
Est. sales 374,932. Mon.'s sales 192,161
Mon.'s open int 1,015,650, up 10,257
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 33.40 33.45 33.22 33.29 +.48
Dec 32.66 33.28 32.62 33.09 +.53
Jan 32.72 33.29 32.68 33.10 +.49
Mar 32.79 33.38 32.79 33.17 +.45
May 33.00 33.46 32.96 33.25 +.40
Jul 33.11 33.56 33.07 33.30 +.33
Aug 33.03 33.37 33.03 33.22 +.31
Sep 32.99 33.15 32.84 33.02 +.28
Oct 32.59 32.84 32.53 32.71 +.28
Dec 32.60 32.95 32.49 32.68 +.23
Jan 32.61 +.18
Mar 32.76 32.76 32.27 32.46 +.10
May 32.42 32.42 32.08 32.29 +.05
Jul 32.16 32.30 32.14 32.18 —.01
Aug 32.07
Sep 31.96 +.01
Oct 31.63 +.01
Dec 31.16 31.16 30.90 31.06 —.42
Jul 31.06 —.42
Oct 31.06 —.42
Dec 31.06 —.42
Est. sales 117,819. Mon.'s sales 106,827
Mon.'s open int 471,233
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 343.90 357.30 343.30 354.30 +10.70
Dec 346.20 359.70 345.90 355.50 +9.50
Jan 345.10 356.80 345.00 352.60 +7.40
Mar 342.60 352.20 342.20 348.40 +5.80
May 339.70 347.40 339.10 344.00 +4.60
Jul 338.90 345.40 338.40 342.30 +3.60
Aug 336.10 341.10 336.10 338.20 +3.00
Sep 332.20 335.30 332.20 332.40 +1.90
Oct 326.00 328.30 324.00 324.30 +.10
Dec 323.80 327.60 323.60 323.80 —.40
Jan 325.50 325.90 322.90 322.90 —.20
Mar 312.60 316.60 312.60 312.70 +.10
May 312.50 313.80 310.20 310.30 +.40
Jul 313.90 315.10 311.50 311.50 +.40
Aug 314.00 314.00 310.40 310.40 +.90
Sep 313.50 313.60 310.80 310.80 +2.20
Oct 312.00 312.00 310.00 310.20 +5.50
Dec 304.20 305.80 304.20 305.30 +3.80
Jul 307.50 +3.80
Oct 307.50 +3.80
Dec 310.80 +3.80
Est. sales 109,071. Mon.'s sales 83,952
Mon.'s open int 445,640