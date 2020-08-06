Coherus BioSciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $59 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $135.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.3 million.

Coherus BioSciences shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.41, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

