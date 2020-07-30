Cohu: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) _ Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.3 million.

Cohu shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

