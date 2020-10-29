Cohu: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) _ Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $150.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146 million.

Cohu shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHU